Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus
For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
New VALORANT map Lotus release date and time
It’s the best time of the year for map explorers and angle finders in VALORANT, with Riot officially unveiling its latest map in Lotus. The setting for Lotus is India and it features a ton of gorgeous Indian architecture, carved out of ancient rock. Gameplay feature-wise, the map is...
How to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
One of Mercy’s greatest skins is available now in Overwatch 2, and you don’t need to pay a cent to acquire it. Mercy’s Greek goddess-like Winged Victory skin can now be earned during the Battle for Olympus limited time event, and it’s a skin that every player should have in their inventory for future seasons.
2 former BLAST World Finals champions land in the same group for Spring Groups 2023
The groups for the BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022 have been revealed, and there are some potential spicy matchups we could witness during the tournament. Two former BLAST Premier: World Finals champions, Natus Vincere and G2 Esports— who claimed the trophy in 2021 and 2022, respectively—have found themselves in Group C alongside Ninjas in Pyjamas and BIG.
League of Legends skin lines coming in 2023 include skins for Kalista, Aurelion Sol, Ivern, and Kled
Riot Games has initiated the 2023 League of Legends season with 12 new skins for players and a tease of the next skin lines that will come later this year. While the first skins of the year were already revealed in December, today Riot shared a bit of what the future holds and it includes the return of the fan-favorite “Cats vs Dogs” skin line and new fairy-tale cosmetics.
Here are all the VALORANT 6.0 update patch notes
A new episode of VALORANT means a new patch of changes, with Patch 6.0 accompanying the launch of Episode Six, Act One. This new episode and subsequent new patch feature a new map, the long-awaited return of a favorite map, some new competitive updates, and more. Here are all the...
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
Aurelion Sol’s new abilities shine even brighter after his League CGU rework
Aurelion Sol returns to the Rift after a Comprehensive Gameplay Update that will make League of Legends players tremble at the presence of the Star Forger. The cosmic dragon will have a new kit of abilities in patch 13.3 this February, but will maintain the same visuals and splash art that players are accustomed to.
DWG KIA is rebranding—again
DWG KIA is, beyond any shred of doubt, one of the best South Korean organizations to set foot in the esports scene, with it heavily investing money, time, and effort into games like League of Legends, VALORANT, and Rainbox Six Siege. Just ahead of the 2023 LCK season in League, the company is rebranding—again.
Tyler1 thinks Aurelion Sol’s rework will be ‘completely broken’
League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts on the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after viewing a sampler of the champion’s updated abilities on his livestream. Although Tyler1 commended Riot for giving Aurelion Sol an update that looks appealing and visually stimulating, the streamer is still nervous that the champion is going to be “completely broken” when his rework goes live later this year.
Now we eat: Burger King, KFC, and Pizza Hut sponsor the SA Dota Pro Circuit
Sponsorships haven’t been the strong suit of Dota 2. Considering most tournaments were backed by Valve while some were crowdfunded, there haven’t been notable sponsors in the game’s competitive scene until today. The 2023 South American Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) introduced its official sponsors on a red...
New year, new fox: Ahri’s art and sustainability update brings fresh animations, sounds, and splash arts to League in 2023
As one of the most popular champions in League of Legends, Ahri enthusiasts have been clamoring for some sort of update for the Nine-Tailed Fox for quite some time now. After a year of waiting and teasing the player base, Riot Games has finally unveiled the new Ahri changes for all to see in her upcoming art and sustainability update.
