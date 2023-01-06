Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
Drying up from yesterday's showers. Today looks like a nice day with typical temperatures for January. Click and watch the forecast video for details. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.8.23. Slightly cooler Monday, warmer mid-week, colder by the...
WLOX
Rosita’s Taco Shop in Ocean Springs holds grand opening
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach. Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead Fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.8.23. Slightly...
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
WLOX
Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line; one lane now open. A semi-truck fire on I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana border has shut down all westbound lanes as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at...
WLOX
Crawfish season crawling steadily into full steam
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Tis the seasons. “It’s a great time right now,” said Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place on the Causeway in Biloxi. “It’s crawfish and Mardi Gras right now.”. This year’s crawfish season is getting a jump start. “We normally...
WLOX
Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport holds celebration for remodeling
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach. Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead Fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian. Slightly cooler Monday, warmer mid-week, colder by the weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.8.23.
WLOX
Endangered Rice’s whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach
Ocean Springs is welcoming another restaurant to its city. State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach. Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead Fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 4...
Alabama woman wins biggest table game jackpot ever at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi
An Alabama woman started 2023 with a bang, winning the biggest table game jackpot ever paid at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Keyla D. (no last name given) of Mobile, won a $842,622.75 progressive jackpot. The win came after she bet just $5 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table at the casino.
WLOX
Boil water notice lifted for Moss Point residents
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boil water notice issued by the city of Moss Point on Thursday has been lifted. The notice was issued after a water main break in the city. While it was quickly repaired and pressure was quickly restored, officials were still led to advise residents of Second Street between Grierson and Frederick as well as residents in the Kreole area to take precautionary measures.
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
WLOX
Happening Jan. 18, March 22: "Growing Up For Girls" forum
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing. It’s everyone’s dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. If...
WLOX
Mississippi Aquarium welcomes Mardi Gras season with sail lighting
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing. It’s everyone’s dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck. Friends, family and first responders gather...
Mississippi Press
Ready or not, here comes Mardi Gras (full parade schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Recovered from Christmas and New Year celebrations yet? You’d better be, because here comes Mardi Gras. With Fat Tuesday set for Feb. 21 this year, carnival balls and other events will be getting underway in little more than a week, with the first Mardi Gras parade set to roll in less than a month.
WLOX
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing
If you didn't already know it's Mardi Gras season, you'd figure it out the next time you drive by the Mississippi Aquarium. Friends, family and first responders gather in remembrance of John Crow. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Friday night, first responders from across the region gathered on the coast...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Carter Green Steakhouse Room
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing. It’s everyone’s dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. If...
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
WLOX
Friends, family and first responders gather in remembrance of John Crow
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night, first responders from across the region gathered on the coast to honor EMT John Crow, who was killed in an accident on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish, La. A somber mood fell across the Jackson County Fairgrounds as family, friends and colleagues of Crow...
As violent crime rose in some cities, this Mississippi community saw decreases in homicides, shootings, robberies
As the number of violent crimes increased in other Mississippi cities, the leader of one Mississippi community recently credited proactive policing and traffic stops to the overall decrease in crime in his community. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave provided a review of the amount of crime in the south Mississippi...
WLOX
Moss Point issues boil order after water main break
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Moss Point and recently lost water pressure or water service, you should boil your water as a precaution. City officials issued a boil water notice Thursday after a water main break. The area immediately affected is Second Street (between Grierson and Frederick), including residents who have lost pressure in the Kreole area.
Focused on Mississippi: Mardi Gras
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January 6 is the day by which we are supposed to have all of our Christmas decorations put away. It’s a stronger tradition than the deal about not wearing white after Labor Day. January 6th is the day of the Epiphany when the Magi found the Christ Child. Just as January […]
Comments / 0