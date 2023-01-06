ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosita’s Taco Shop in Ocean Springs holds grand opening

State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach. Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead Fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.8.23. Slightly...
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs

Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line; one lane now open. A semi-truck fire on I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana border has shut down all westbound lanes as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at...
Crawfish season crawling steadily into full steam

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Tis the seasons. “It’s a great time right now,” said Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place on the Causeway in Biloxi. “It’s crawfish and Mardi Gras right now.”. This year’s crawfish season is getting a jump start. “We normally...
Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport holds celebration for remodeling

Endangered Rice’s whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach

Ocean Springs is welcoming another restaurant to its city. State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach. Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead Fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 4...
Boil water notice lifted for Moss Point residents

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boil water notice issued by the city of Moss Point on Thursday has been lifted. The notice was issued after a water main break in the city. While it was quickly repaired and pressure was quickly restored, officials were still led to advise residents of Second Street between Grierson and Frederick as well as residents in the Kreole area to take precautionary measures.
Happening Jan. 18, March 22: "Growing Up For Girls" forum

Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing. It’s everyone’s dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. If...
Ready or not, here comes Mardi Gras (full parade schedule)

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Recovered from Christmas and New Year celebrations yet? You’d better be, because here comes Mardi Gras. With Fat Tuesday set for Feb. 21 this year, carnival balls and other events will be getting underway in little more than a week, with the first Mardi Gras parade set to roll in less than a month.
In the Kitchen with Carter Green Steakhouse Room

Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
Moss Point issues boil order after water main break

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Moss Point and recently lost water pressure or water service, you should boil your water as a precaution. City officials issued a boil water notice Thursday after a water main break. The area immediately affected is Second Street (between Grierson and Frederick), including residents who have lost pressure in the Kreole area.
Focused on Mississippi: Mardi Gras

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January 6 is the day by which we are supposed to have all of our Christmas decorations put away. It’s a stronger tradition than the deal about not wearing white after Labor Day. January 6th is the day of the Epiphany when the Magi found the Christ Child. Just as January […]
