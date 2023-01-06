Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Returning To WWE Offices
Vince McMahon is back in WWE in some capacity, but he’s apparently not going to be working out of the company’s corporate offices. It’s been a wild start to 2023 for WWE with the news that Vince McMahon is back in WWE…sort of. While the former WWE Chairman and CEO is back on the Board of Directors, the main reason for his return is to try to find the best deal for WWE to be sold ahead of their next TV deal expiring in October 2024. Since that deal was to be negotiated in the first half of 2023, Vince is back now to try to sell the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Jokingly Alludes To WWE/Vince McMahon Situation
Much like he did in the summer of 2022, Vince McMahon has turned the wrestling world upside down over the last two days, as he's strong-armed his way back into power at WWE by reinstating himself to WWE's board of directors. In the midst of all the reactions and questions regarding the future of WWE, there's also of course been jokes about the situation, including one from McMahon's business rival, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan.
ringsidenews.com
Internal Belief That Vince McMahon Will Return To WWE Creative
WWE saw a huge event as Vince McMahon started off 2023 by reclaiming a seat on the company’s Board of Directors. This move, which was presented a preparation for media rights deals and a potential sale, sparked even more questions concerning what is next. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE...
411mania.com
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
411mania.com
WWE Hires JPMorgan to Advise Company on Potential Sale
– CNBC.com has a new article looking at Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board and the potential sale of the company. Additionally, the report says that JPMorgan has been hired by WWE to advise the company on a potential sale. Currently, as noted by CNBC, WWE has a market...
Scandal aside, Vince McMahon returns to WWE for a potential sale
(WTAJ) — Vince McMahon, CEO of WWE, decided to retire after a scandal but has since chosen to return to the board of directors to facilitate a sale of the company. While details are limited on the sale, there are various options including NBC, which their platform “Peacock” already houses the WWE Network in America. […]
bodyslam.net
WWE Employees Worried About Cuts Now That Vince McMahon Is Back
Vince McMahon has returned to the WWE Board Of Directors and with that return, many have been worried about what is next now that McMahon has regained power within WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the company’s current situation. After he remarked that WWE plans to sell before entering into new television rights talks, he explained that many are nervous within the company now, because Vince McMahon reputation of mass firings could continue.
411mania.com
