How to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
One of Mercy’s greatest skins is available now in Overwatch 2, and you don’t need to pay a cent to acquire it. Mercy’s Greek goddess-like Winged Victory skin can now be earned during the Battle for Olympus limited time event, and it’s a skin that every player should have in their inventory for future seasons.
An Akira easter egg is in VALORANT’s new battle pass
Riot Games has made an anime reference in VALORANT through the Episode Six battle pass. Akira is one of the most iconic anime movies in the world. Released in 1998 the action-packed film tells the story of the Japanese government dropping an atomic bomb on Tokyo after experiments on children go wrong. The story follows Shōtarō Kaneda who is pictured walking toward his famous red motorcycle on the cover of the film. Kaneda is the leader of the capsule gang and is on a quest to save his friend Tetsuo Shima.
Here are all the VALORANT 6.0 update patch notes
A new episode of VALORANT means a new patch of changes, with Patch 6.0 accompanying the launch of Episode Six, Act One. This new episode and subsequent new patch feature a new map, the long-awaited return of a favorite map, some new competitive updates, and more. Here are all the...
Apex fail reminds players to always, always check where they’re parking their Tridents
Apex Legends needs to start giving out driving permits as players throughout the battle royale struggle to out-maneuver any weapon trying to shoot them out of the sky. Tridents are one of the modes of transport available in Apex, and despite them being packed to the brim with life-saving metal, there’s not much chance of surviving if you don’t know how to Tokyo Drift your way out of a situation.
Kelsaroony breaks down gender barrier in Call of Duty League Challengers Elite with record achievement
The massive gender gap has narrowed in Call of Duty esports: Kelsaroony has become the first woman to qualify for the Call of Duty Challengers Elite tournament. Kelsaroony and her teammates on Team WaR qualified on Jan. 5 for the upcoming season of CDL Challengers Elite, which will run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 2 in multiple regions, including Europe where WaR is based.
Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities in League of Legends
Even though many know him as one of the most powerful beings in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol has struggled within the game’s competitive scene, in both pro play and solo queue alike. His abilities and skills could not be applied to many different playstyles and team compositions, and as a result, the mighty creature never found a place to call home within the ever-evolving meta.
The Lissandra buffs in League Patch 13.1 could push the Ice Witch back into the meta
Riot Games posted a preview of the changes that might come with the first patch of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, and among the buffed champions there is one that stood out from the rest: Lissandra. The mid lane mage has been off the radar for quite a...
VALORANT Challengers full team list led by G2, TSM, and top NA teams
Several top teams from North America have been directly invited to the VALORANT Challengers circuit, hosted by Knights Arena, while another four will face off against each other to qualify next week, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Fan favorites in the region such as TSM and FaZe have been invited...
Latest Pokémon News: Paradox Pokémon cleared for Scarlet and Violet Ranked Series 2 and Go players riot over Eggs
If you’re one of the many Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players who have grown to love the mighty Paradox Pokémon introduced in the Generation IX titles, you’re in luck. From Feb. 1 onward, they’ll be available in Ranked Battles. The news broke out today and its music How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokémon Goto the ears of just about everyone.
New VALORANT map Lotus release date and time
It’s the best time of the year for map explorers and angle finders in VALORANT, with Riot officially unveiling its latest map in Lotus. The setting for Lotus is India and it features a ton of gorgeous Indian architecture, carved out of ancient rock. Gameplay feature-wise, the map is...
2 League champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin
Riot Games is known for neglecting champions not only when it comes to balancing and making them relevant in the current meta, but also in the skins department. According to the community-made document created to help keep track of champions always left out from the new skins section, two League of Legends champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin.
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
Disguised Toast unveils Disguised roster on eve of NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier
After much anticipation, streaming superstar and OfflineTV member DisguisedToast has officially announced the formation of his pro VALORANT team, which will compete under the simplistic name of Disguised, or DSG. The official roster consists of the players first reported to be joining the team by Dot Esports: former T1 in-game...
Tyler1 thinks Aurelion Sol’s rework will be ‘completely broken’
League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts on the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after viewing a sampler of the champion’s updated abilities on his livestream. Although Tyler1 commended Riot for giving Aurelion Sol an update that looks appealing and visually stimulating, the streamer is still nervous that the champion is going to be “completely broken” when his rework goes live later this year.
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
Outsiders turn to fresh CS:GO blood after ditching n0rb3r7 just two months after IEM Rio Major win
Despite recently lifting the IEM Rio Major trophy, Outsiders have removed David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan from their active Counter-Strike roster and will be replacing him with young gun Aleksandr “KaiR0N-” Anashkin. The 18-year-old sported the Aurora jersey prior to his arrival in the major winning team. KaiR0N...
An adorable mage and an edgy assassin are League’s new champions for 2023
League of Legends players will welcome Milio, an adorable mage, and Naafiri, the edgy assassin, as the next champions to be unleashed on the Rift by Riot Games this year. After revealing some general information about the next two League champions in 2021, Riot finally disclosed their names and some more info on both their stories today.
Where to use the Scientist’s Locker Key in DMZ
Warzone’s DMZ mode has its own share of mysteries. In various parts of the map, players can unlock hidden loot by going through secret locations like the Scientist’s Locker. Such spots often feature valuable items and rare loot, making them contested in most matches. Before heading to the...
Pokémon pro snags a ‘salty’ victory with underrated pick to take home regional Scarlet and Violet championship
Jiseok Lee, a South Korean Pokémon VGC talent, flew down to the San Diego Regional Championships over the weekend and cleaned up the entire tournament with an 8-2 finish to head back to his home country as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s San Diego Regional Champion for 2023.
League is getting a ‘hangry jungler’ and ‘artistic mid laner’ as new champions later this year
Riot Games divulged its plans for League of Legends in the first part of 2023 in today’s LoL Pls video, including new skin lines, champion updates, and new additions to the Rift. League players will first see the arrival of Milio and Naafiri to the Rift as new champions this year. But after them, they’ll have to welcome a “hangry jungler” and “artistic mid laner.”
