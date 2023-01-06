Read full article on original website
Related
NDSU knocks off USD in Fargo
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snapped its winning streak with a 73-61 defeat at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Fargo. The loss dropped USD’s record to 8-9 (3-2 Summit) while the Bison won their third straight game and improved to 6-11 (3-2 Summit). It was the 186th all-time meeting between the two schools that […]
KFYR-TV
NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday. As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
SDSU runs past NDSU, claims first National Championship
FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team has won their first ever FCS National Championship and it came at the hands of a 45-21 win over rival NDSU. The Jackrabbits grabbed the game’s first lead, with a nine-play drive that was capped off via an Isaiah Davis touchdown run. But back came the Bison […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Teams and fans ready for FCS title game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rivals SDSU and NDSU will take to the field for the FCS Championship. Anticipation has been building over the last day as players and fans begin to arrive. Dakota News Now Sports Director, Mark Ovenden is in Frisco, TX following the Jacks.
valleynewslive.com
A house divided: Bismarck family cheering for both NDSU and SDSU this weekend
BISMARCK, N.D - NDSU fans are some of the most loyal college football fans in the country. This weekend, fans of both teams will be cheering as loud as they can as NDSU and SDSU play for the FCS championship title. North Dakota State is the defending national champion. But...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Times-Online
NDSU Extension and SDSU Extension host free virtual workshops for caregivers
North Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota State University Extension are hosting a series of free virtual workshops for family caregivers. The workshops will be offered on Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 16. All presentations start at noon CST and last one hour. They are free to attend, and caregivers can sign up as individuals or invite a group as a watch party host.
kfgo.com
1 dead after snowmobiles, ATV fall into Otter Tail Lake
OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has died after he and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
fargounderground.com
NDSU Football Players Recieve National Recognition
Ahead of the Football Championship Subdivision title game in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, 3 North Dakota State University student-athletes received. Football student-athlete receives second NCAA Elite 90 Award. NDSU linebacker Cole Wisniewski is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game. It...
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
valleynewslive.com
Fargo fire quickly snuff out shed fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters made quick work of a shed fire on the southside of the city. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a fire in the 1500 block of 44th St. S. Authorities say the fire was small in...
valleynewslive.com
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
valleynewslive.com
Lake Park family loses home after New Year’s Day fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lake Park, MN, family had a rough start to their 2023 after they lost everything in a devastating house fire on New Year’s Day. No one was injured as the Sims family was able to get out in time. “No one got...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Kitchen fire damages a S. Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Firefighters were called to the scene of a south Fargo house fire Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the open front door. Inside there was a fire burning in the kitchen. It took firefighters just a few minutes to put the fire out, but they encountered a frozen hydrant forcing them to connect to another one down the street.
CBS Sports
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
CBS Sports
North Dakota vs. South Dakota State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: South Dakota State 7-9; North Dakota 6-10 The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 0-10 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. North Dakota will play host again and welcome South Dakota State to Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
fox9.com
Man dies after snowmobile goes through ice on Otter Tail Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 64-year-old man from Otter Tail County died after the snowmobile he was driving went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office says the man was out with another person on a...
Comments / 0