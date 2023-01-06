ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Saint Thomas appoints new CEO

By Frank Gluck, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Ascension Saint Thomas announced on Friday that Fahad Tahir, the organization's chief strategy officer and former CEO of two of its other campuses, will take the helm as its CEO, effective immediately.

Tahir, who joined Ascension Saint Thomas in 2014, replaces Tim Adams, who has been promoted to Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension. In that role, Adams will oversee Ascension operations in 10 states, including Tennessee.

“I am honored to succeed a leader of Tim’s caliber and character and privileged to serve our ministry in this new capacity,” Tahir said in a written statement.

According to Ascension, Tahir's accomplishments include overseeing the design and launch of a $300 million renovation of the health system's Midtown campus, supervising the unification of multiple physician practices into a single medical group and expanding clinical services.

“The health system’s footprint across the state has seen significant expansion under Tim’s five years of leadership," said Craig Cordola, Ascension's executive vice president and chief operating officer, in a news release announcing the appointment. “As an innovator with a track record of success, Fahad is well-suited to lead our next phase of growth as we continue serving Middle Tennessee.”

Frank Gluck is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at fgluck@tennessean.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FrankGluck.

