Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide In Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Wimauma.

On Friday, January 6, 2023, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Crystal Waters Drive in reference to an elderly man saying that he was depressed and had killed his wife.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two deceased individuals within the residence with upper body trauma.

This is an isolated incident and is being investigated as a murder-suicide at this time.

