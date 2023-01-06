ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon Wade's experience should prove to be extremely valuable for the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Dillon Wade played 816 snaps for Tulsa last season, finishing with a Pro Football Focus Grade of 66.4.

It's no secret that Auburn's offensive line was awful last season.

Now, entering a new era underneath Hugh Freeze, the Tigers are making an effort to completely overhaul the position. It was one of the worst lines the Plains have seen this century and there's no reason why Freeze and new OL coach Jake Thornton shouldn't blow it all up and start over.

Despite only having a short amount of time to get to work, they're already making strides in recruiting.

Auburn earned commitments from five different high school lineman before the early signing period in December while also bringing in the No. 2 offensive tackle in the transfer portal - Dillon Wade, a two-year starter at Tulsa.

Wade will not only bring improved play to the trenches, but he'll also bring experience.

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the Day:

What it means

It's less about the PFF grade - which still would have been third best among Auburn's offensive linemen - and more about the experience. Wade was able to battle through over 800 snaps with the Golden Hurricanes without sustaining any injury. His individual numbers aren't great, tying for the most sacks allowed and penalties on offense while finishing with the most pressures allowed.

Let it also be noted that he graded as the second-best offensive lineman on Tulsa's roster, so it was a rough year overall for the unit.

It should also be noted that Wade should be expected to improve, as former head coach Philip Montgomery will now oversee him as Auburn's offensive coordinator. Better facilities, better coaching, and another year of experience should prove to be valuable for Dillon Wade.

