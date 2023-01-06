ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old charged after murder at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another 15-year-old at Hawthorn Suites in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2022. Police said the victim was shot in the chest at the hotel at 5777 Southfield Fwy. around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in a bathroom.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Mt. Clemens teen who fled police in stolen car with illegal gun charged

A Mount Clemens 17-year-old arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car with an illegal gun Monday has been charged, officials said. The teen's name is not being released because he is a minor, but prosecutors have requested a juvenile court referee try the defendant as an adult and keep his case in Macomb County.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac

A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Murder charge dropped for Pontiac man

Charges of murder and felony firearm have been dismissed for one of three people initially accused in the robbery and slaying of a Pontiac man. At a hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews on Jan. 9, Demetrious Brox, 21, pleaded no contest to armed robbery while prosecutors dropped a first-degree homicide charge and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Nov. 14, 2021 incident. Killed was Maleik Gilmore, 22, who was reportedly shot in his car on Ridgemont Drive in Pontiac before crashing into several vehicles.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Tuesday in Pontiac

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot and killed a man Tuesday in Pontiac, officials said. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the 31-year-old victim was found at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case

If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend

A Bruce Township woman was arraigned for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Monday. Investigators believe Tyisha Wadlington, 35, got in an argument with her ex-boyfriend on Nov. 18 in her home, resulting in his fatal shooting, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office. Wadlington was arraigned in...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn Hts. police seek suspect in home invasions, assault

Dearborn Heights police are asking the public for help to identify a man who broke into two homes and assaulted one person last week. Both of the homes are located in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. According to authorities, the suspect entered one of the homes at 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court

The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy