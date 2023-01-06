(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.

