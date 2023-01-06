Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old charged after murder at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another 15-year-old at Hawthorn Suites in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2022. Police said the victim was shot in the chest at the hotel at 5777 Southfield Fwy. around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in a bathroom.
15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen
(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
Detroit News
Mt. Clemens teen who fled police in stolen car with illegal gun charged
A Mount Clemens 17-year-old arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car with an illegal gun Monday has been charged, officials said. The teen's name is not being released because he is a minor, but prosecutors have requested a juvenile court referee try the defendant as an adult and keep his case in Macomb County.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting tried running victim off the road over lane dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a dispute between drivers turned violent, with one vehicle attempting to run another off the road at times. The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning at the northbound Southfield Freeway exit ramp onto eastbound I-96, Police got a...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac
A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects wanted after threatening employees with gun while stealing from Detroit Family Dollar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects after one of them pointed a gun at an employee while stealing from a Family Dollar store. According to police, the two suspects got in line at the store in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft around 12:50 p.m. Friday. They acted like they were about to pay then tried to walk out, police said.
The Oakland Press
Murder charge dropped for Pontiac man
Charges of murder and felony firearm have been dismissed for one of three people initially accused in the robbery and slaying of a Pontiac man. At a hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews on Jan. 9, Demetrious Brox, 21, pleaded no contest to armed robbery while prosecutors dropped a first-degree homicide charge and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Nov. 14, 2021 incident. Killed was Maleik Gilmore, 22, who was reportedly shot in his car on Ridgemont Drive in Pontiac before crashing into several vehicles.
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Farms attorney arraigned on embezzlement charges connected to Carhartt heiress
Grosse Pointe Farms — A Grosse Pointe Farms attorney accused of embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade was arraigned Wednesday on four felony charges. Attorney David Sutherland, 57, allegedly used his position of authority over Valade to embezzle...
Detroit News
Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Tuesday in Pontiac
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot and killed a man Tuesday in Pontiac, officials said. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the 31-year-old victim was found at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
Detroit News
Macomb County woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend
A Bruce Township woman was arraigned for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Monday. Investigators believe Tyisha Wadlington, 35, got in an argument with her ex-boyfriend on Nov. 18 in her home, resulting in his fatal shooting, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office. Wadlington was arraigned in...
Detroit News
Dearborn Hts. police seek suspect in home invasions, assault
Dearborn Heights police are asking the public for help to identify a man who broke into two homes and assaulted one person last week. Both of the homes are located in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. According to authorities, the suspect entered one of the homes at 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court
The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
Partially Buried Body in Detroit ID’d as Woman Missing Since Fall
DETROIT (AP) — A partially buried body discovered in Detroit has been identified as a woman who was reported missing in November, authorities said. The remains were those of Alyssa Itchue, the Wayne County medical examiner’s office said Monday. Police were contacted after a utility worker last week...
Body found in burned out house belong to missing Detroit barber, DNA confirms
Five months after human remains were reported in a burned out home in Detroit, DNA testing determined that the body is that of a well-known Detroit barber who went missing in late July.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility...
