NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Clayton News Daily
FTX Collapse May Claim Another Big Victim: Crypto Lender Genesis
For the crypto industry the year 2023 continues right along from the year 2022. It's in step with the devastation caused by the fall of former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried's empire. This empire included the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company, Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also serves...
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
ambcrypto.com
Are merry MATIC holders in good spirits thanks to Polygon’s latest market moves?
Mastercard has tapped Polygon for its Web3 and NFT journey. Polygon in 2022 had added The Sandbox and Yoots to its network to expand NFT projects on the network. With its recent alliances and moves in the industry, Polygon has made many appearances in the NFT and Web3 debates. In a recent release, Mastercard disclosed a collaboration with Polygon.
theblock.co
MEXC Global Officially Launches MEXC Mastercard to Support Global Payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, one of the world's leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user's MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency...
cryptoslate.com
Update: Genesis sacks 30% of workers, may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis has sacked 30% of its workers and may file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 5, citing people familiar with the matter. Genesis previously laid off 20% of its workforce in August 2022, citing market conditions. In a Jan. 4 statement, Genesis CEO Derar...
4 Ways to Improve Your Odds of Meeting New Year’s Money Goals
With a new year ahead and the holiday fanfare behind, this is a great time to set money goals, especially if you recently spent a lot on gifts and travel and want to get your finances in shape. Right now, you may be highly motivated to solve every single one of your money issues in the next few months, but daily life is guaranteed to get in the way. Your financial to-do list, once so full of promise, can eventually get stuffed in the back...
L.A. Weekly
Author Abhinav R. Soomaney Examines Cryptocurrency Industry and Tax-Saving Tips in Amazon Best-Selling New Book
Cryptocurrency expert Abhinav R. Soomaney believes that wealth correlates with the freedom to set and pursue goals. He recently released his Amazon best-selling book, Cryptocurrency in a Nutshell, to guide investors toward financial agency. As tax season soon approaches and the recent FTX scandal makes headlines, Soomaney offers money-saving tips.
NEWSBTC
Which Currency will stand the Test of Time: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Solana (SOL), Or Tera Classic (LUNC)?
Several significant upsets have rocked the cryptocurrency industry over the past year. Many crypto coins were tossed about during the upswing in the value of cryptocurrencies and crypto platforms. Several of them reached new heights of success (and lows). However, the excitement is usually short-lived because most crypto coins sink once users learn they are all hype and only offer limited utilities. Regardless, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a new entrant in the crypto space, is still attracting a lot of bulls.
nftplazas.com
Take a Dive into the Latest NFT Metrics with the WAX Block Explorer
Start the year off by having some fun with the WAX Block Explorer, the official block explorer of the WAX blockchain. Since conception, WAX has emerged as one of the most productive chains operating in the NFT space. As a result, playing host to some of the top gaming titles, digital assets and phygital releases in the industry. Now however, WAX has launched several tools on its excellent block explorer that allows data lovers to see exactly how well its doing.
fullycrypto.com
Shopify Allows Trading of Avalanche NFTs
Shopify users can now trade Avalanche-based NFTs directly from the platform. The feature is powered by the platform’s blockchain-focused application developed by Venly. The option was previously only available to a select few but has now been opened to merchants on the platform. Leading e-commerce platform Shopify will allow...
NASDAQ
Silvergate Plunges: Is Crypto Really Decentralized?
Early Thursday, shares of crypto-related names got pounded to the downside after revelations emerged that the demise of the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX drove a bank run on Silvergate Capital SI. Silvergate is not an ordinary bank – the bank is largely focused on providing funding, payments, and loans to the crypto and digital asset industry.
crowdfundinsider.com
Virtual Payments Infrastructure Provider PPRO Adds MB WAY to Portuguese Payment Method Offering
PPRO, which claims to be the leading provider of digital payments infrastructure, has announced that it has expanded its coverage of the Portuguese market by integrating MB WAY, Portugal’s leading mobile wallet provider, onto its platform. This development comes “as a result of PPRO’s long-standing partnerships with SIBS and...
nftplazas.com
BSC News NFT Holders Fly High with Travala Partnership
Fellow blockchain centered news publication, BSC News, has entered into an intriguing partnership with crypto friendly travel company, Travala. Through the new accord, holders of BSC News NFTs will receive a sweet discount when booking a holiday through the company. The partnership couldn’t have come at a better time as...
coinjournal.net
Charles Hoskinson’s new hospital will accept Cardano for payments: ADA soars by 15%
Cardano will be accepted at Charles Hoskinson’s new hospital. ADA is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The cryptocurrency market is off to a flying start this week. ADA outperforms the other major cryptocurrencies. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson announced the launch of his new...
Investopedia
Crypto Lender Genesis Slashes 30% of Staff, Considers Bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Trading Inc. laid off 30% of its workforce in a second round of layoffs in six months, and is considering bankruptcy as the FTX contagion continues to spread. Key Takeaways. As part of its second round of job cuts in six months, Genesis Trading will lay...
The Emergence of Crypto Visa in 2023
Despite a tumultuous year in 2022, the crypto industry grew in an unparalleled way compared to other industries at the nascent stage of development, with no signs of slowing down as we enter 2023. In this era of a radical transformation of traditional finance, it seems to be the only...
nftplazas.com
Mocaverse Drops Vital Update on Eligibility Criteria
Animoca Brands has finally announced the eligibility criteria for its Mocaverse project, which was unveiled a few weeks ago. Since the announcement, the gaming platform has received a great deal of interest and questions, particularly regarding eligibility. The company initially shared plans for 4 main eligibility categories. However, to address...
nftplazas.com
The Industry Mourns as NFT Inspect Closes its Doors Forever
Following a rollercoaster year in Web3, some projects, like NFT Inspect, will unfortunately close their doors forever. Due to industry instability, the NFT analytics company has announced it will wind down operations later this month. NFT Inspect became a popular research tool during last year’s bull run for assessing and...
