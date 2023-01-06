A Fort Washakie man was recently sentenced in federal court for an aggravated assault crime, according to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records. Caleb Engavo, 20, was sentenced on Dec. 9 to two years nine months imprisonment for his conviction of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.

FORT WASHAKIE, WY ・ 16 DAYS AGO