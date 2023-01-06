Read full article on original website
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
Federal Judge Sentences Fort Washakie Man for Aggravated Assault
A Fort Washakie man was recently sentenced in federal court for an aggravated assault crime, according to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records. Caleb Engavo, 20, was sentenced on Dec. 9 to two years nine months imprisonment for his conviction of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.
