ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Anthony Sesely raced to his sixth TQ Midget victory in the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Fueled by VP Series opener Saturday night inside the PPL Center. Sesely, who started fifth in the 40-lap feature, spent most of the race running side by side with Tyler Thompson, taking the lead briefly for the first time on lap 24, losing it back a lap later, then taking it back once again on lap 26.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO