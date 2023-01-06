Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bill Belichick says Patriots have been ‘one of the lowest spending teams’ in NFL during recent years
The Patriots spent a lot of money in 2021. Belichick said that's hasn't been the case for the totality of the past three years. The final question of Bill Belichick’s last press conference of the 2022 season was a straightforward one. Does Belichick feel like the Patriots got enough...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Panthers GM: Coaching search won't include 'large group'
It's decision time for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts
Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a...
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football: Impressive rookies make their cases for 2023 drafts in Week 18
Every week of an NFL season is weird in its own way, and Sunday’s Week 18 had its share of quirkiness. Some teams were angling for a playoff spot or better seeding, a few clubs were aggressively resting starters, and some teams are already dreaming of next spring’s NFL draft. Motivations are all over the map in the final week of the schedule.
KOKI FOX 23
Eagles clinch NFC's top seed vs. Giants backups while Cowboys lay egg in season finale loss
The NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is secure. With the division and the NFC's No. 1 seed on the line, the Philadelphia Eagles took the field on Sunday against a New York Giants team that didn't play its starters. They jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 22-16 win to secure the NFC's best record and the coveted first-round playoff bye that comes with it.
KOKI FOX 23
Ravens OLB Justin Houston's half-sack downgrade cost him $500,000
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston was ever so close to earning a $500,000 incentive in the final game of the season. He tasted it. He felt it. He even celebrated it. Because he thought he did it. Unfortunately, Houston was only half right. Houston needed just one sack on...
Houston Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, the second straight time the team has let their head coach go at the end of a season.
KOKI FOX 23
NFL draft order is set: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the NFL's regular season, the first 18 picks of the 2023 draft are set. The Chicago Bears are the big winners (losers?) in the race to the bottom thanks to a wild come-from-behind victory by the Houston Texans on Sunday that included a successful fourth-and-20 Hail Mary and a 2-point conversion in the final minute against the Indianapolis Colts.
KOKI FOX 23
Damar Hamlin's high school teammate, Colts safety Rodney Thomas, pays tribute after INT
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas immediately ran over to the 30-yard line after intercepting Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills in the fourth quarter in Week 18, knelt down and placed the football on top of No. 3. It was his own personal tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who...
KOKI FOX 23
NFL Playoff Picture: Seahawks-49ers set to kick off wild-card weekend schedule
The NFL playoff field is set. The league released the schedule for the first round of the playoffs on Sunday night after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. That game wrapped up the regular season, and earned the Seattle Seahawks the final playoff spot in the NFC.
KOKI FOX 23
Hill scores 8 in OT, Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 68-63
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jalen Hill scored eight of his 18 points points in the final two minutes, freshman Milos Uzan also scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime Saturday night. Grant Sherfield added 12 points for Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2 Big 12). Uzan hit a...
Comments / 0