The NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is secure. With the division and the NFC's No. 1 seed on the line, the Philadelphia Eagles took the field on Sunday against a New York Giants team that didn't play its starters. They jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 22-16 win to secure the NFC's best record and the coveted first-round playoff bye that comes with it.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO