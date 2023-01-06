ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts

Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a...
NASHVILLE, TN
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football: Impressive rookies make their cases for 2023 drafts in Week 18

Every week of an NFL season is weird in its own way, and Sunday’s Week 18 had its share of quirkiness. Some teams were angling for a playoff spot or better seeding, a few clubs were aggressively resting starters, and some teams are already dreaming of next spring’s NFL draft. Motivations are all over the map in the final week of the schedule.
TENNESSEE STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Eagles clinch NFC's top seed vs. Giants backups while Cowboys lay egg in season finale loss

The NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is secure. With the division and the NFC's No. 1 seed on the line, the Philadelphia Eagles took the field on Sunday against a New York Giants team that didn't play its starters. They jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 22-16 win to secure the NFC's best record and the coveted first-round playoff bye that comes with it.
DALLAS, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Ravens OLB Justin Houston's half-sack downgrade cost him $500,000

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston was ever so close to earning a $500,000 incentive in the final game of the season. He tasted it. He felt it. He even celebrated it. Because he thought he did it. Unfortunately, Houston was only half right. Houston needed just one sack on...
BALTIMORE, MD
KOKI FOX 23

NFL draft order is set: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big

With the conclusion of the NFL's regular season, the first 18 picks of the 2023 draft are set. The Chicago Bears are the big winners (losers?) in the race to the bottom thanks to a wild come-from-behind victory by the Houston Texans on Sunday that included a successful fourth-and-20 Hail Mary and a 2-point conversion in the final minute against the Indianapolis Colts.
CHICAGO, IL
KOKI FOX 23

Hill scores 8 in OT, Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 68-63

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jalen Hill scored eight of his 18 points points in the final two minutes, freshman Milos Uzan also scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime Saturday night. Grant Sherfield added 12 points for Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2 Big 12). Uzan hit a...
LUBBOCK, TX

