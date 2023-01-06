ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
GCI outage affects 911 calls in the Fairbanks North Star Borough

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - An alert from the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FBSB) reports GCI customers in the borough are to use 907-450-6800 for emergency calls if 911 is not working. Please do not test the number. It will only delay those calls that are needed for a real emergency.
Another Fairbanks drug bust involving fentanyl was executed this week

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team and the Criminal Suppression Unit arrested 37-year-old Galen Smith on Thursday, January 5 in connection with an investigation involving the distribution of M-30 fentanyl laced pills. According to court documents, Smith was previously convicted of felony drugs misconduct in 2018 and...
