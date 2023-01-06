Read full article on original website
Destiny Reimers’ career-high 25 points helps UAF women beat UAA for first time since 2007
She might be from Anchorage, but Destiny Reimers officially became a Nanook on Saturday after the sophomore helped UAF snap a 28-game losing streak against UAA in Fairbanks in the 105th all-time meeting between Alaska’s two women’s college basketball teams. Reimers dropped in several beautiful buckets on her...
Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
GCI outage affects 911 calls in the Fairbanks North Star Borough
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - An alert from the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FBSB) reports GCI customers in the borough are to use 907-450-6800 for emergency calls if 911 is not working. Please do not test the number. It will only delay those calls that are needed for a real emergency.
GVEA switching to new account management system; what members need to know
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) is switching to a new account management system on Monday, January 9th. The name of the new system is called “MyGVEA.”. During the transition period, which ends on January 8, payments will only be accepted by mail or at drop...
Another Fairbanks drug bust involving fentanyl was executed this week
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team and the Criminal Suppression Unit arrested 37-year-old Galen Smith on Thursday, January 5 in connection with an investigation involving the distribution of M-30 fentanyl laced pills. According to court documents, Smith was previously convicted of felony drugs misconduct in 2018 and...
