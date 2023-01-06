Read full article on original website
Johnston boys pull away with 24-5 run in 3rd quarter, defeat Hawks for 2nd time
This time, the Johnston boys’ basketball team didn’t blow a big lead. The Dragons, who let a 16-point cushion in the fourth quarter slip away in a 65-64 loss at fifth-ranked Indianola on Saturday, bounced back with a 63-50 victory over visiting Ankeny on Tuesday. They opened the second half with a 24-5 run to build a 54-29 advantage, then cruised to the win.
Ankeny girls rout Urbandale, then edge Rams to claim league dual-meet crown
Chalk up another accomplishment for the Ankeny girls’ wrestling program in its inaugural season. Ankeny wrapped up the CIML Conference dual-meet championship with a pair of wins over Urbandale and host Southeast Polk on Tuesday. Coach Dustin Roland’s team rolled to a 72-6 victory over the J-Hawks, then followed with a 42-34 win over the Rams.
‘We got exposed’: Ankeny hangs around for awhile before Dragons dominate
The Central Iowa Metropolitan League boasts seven of the top 11 teams in Class 5A in the latest girls’ basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union. Despite the overall strength of the nine-team league, top-ranked Johnston continues to dominate its CIML rivals. The defending state...
Cyclones rout Red Raiders, chase history
The Iowa State Cyclones dominated Texas Tech Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 84-50. Gabe Kalscheur led the nation’s 14th ranked team with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Iowa State is 4-0 in conference play for just the third time in school history. The previous 4-0 or better starts were 2000 (Elite Eight) and 1944 […]
Centennial wrestlers crown 4 champs, capture overall title at Lepic Invite
The Ankeny Centennial wrestlers crowned four individual champions and also captured the team title in the Tom Lepic Invitational on Saturday at Iowa City West. The Jaguars racked up 189.5 points, 16 more than runner-up Pleasant Valley. Norwalk, Fort Madison and Iowa City West also competed in the round-robin event.
Hansen, Anderson win titles, lead Hawks to overall crown at Mendenhall Invite
A long layoff didn’t seem to bother the Ankeny wrestling team. Competing for the first time since Dec. 20, the seventh-ranked Hawks easily captured the team title in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational on Saturday at Ames. They scored 211.5 points to finish 58.5 points ahead of No. 4 Fort Dodge, which placed second in the 17-team field.
Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson to resign, accepts job at UNI
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson is resigning from his position, KCCI sports was able to confirm on Monday evening. Nelson has accepted the job as the new offensive line coach at Northern Iowa. Nelson was at Northern Iowa from 2000-2015 before accepting the job at...
Ankeny Fanatic Preps of the Week: Chase Jordan and Kali Ogg, Ankeny bowling
Senior Chase Jordan leads the Ankeny boys’ bowling team with a 358.5 series average. He bowled a season-high total of 413 in the Hawks’ win over Johnston in their season opener on Dec. 1 at Game Day Lanes. Sophomore Kali Ogg ranks second on the Ankeny girls’ squad...
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host sought-after 2024 Minnesota point guard
Another of Iowa State’s priority targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to officially visit Ames in the coming weeks. Three-star Iron, Minn. point guard Isaac Asuma is set to take his official visit the weekend of Feb. 4 when Iowa State is slated to host No. 3 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic publisher Chris Williams on Monday.
Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023
Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
Prisoner of War Camp in Algona the Focus of New Movie Hitting the Big Screen in Fort Dodge This Week
“Even during times of war.. Goodness could be found.” That is the message behind a new movie that follows the real life events that transpired at a POW camp decades ago in Algona. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” is now being shown on the big screen in Fort...
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
Micah Barnes Miss Rodeo Iowa Reign Underway ; Coronation Celebration Planned in Alta
Alta Aurelia graduate Micah Barnes officially started her reign as Miss Rodeo Iowa 2023 at the beginning of this year. Barnes competed in a pageant to win the title this past August, and has a busy travel schedule ahead...(audio clip below :31 ) A Miss Rodeo Iowa coronation celebration will...
WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Fire at Des Moines business fills sky with smoke, closes nearby roads
DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire on the south side of Des Moines is under investigation. Flames were visible Tuesday morning near Brad's Collision. Heavy smoke has been billowing up into the air. Police first noticed the smoke coming from the business at around 3 a.m. Firefighters say no...
Dr. Daniel Johnson takes on Ankeny High School
It feels like electricity is surging throughout the school. Everyone is excited for the homecoming game on Friday. As you walk into the school you see someone in the distance, welcoming kids into the building, giving high-fives, and taking selfies with them. As you get closer, you realize that it’s your principal, Dr. Daniel Johnson.
Medical Episode Leads to Two Vehicle Crash Near Algona
–Three people had to be transported by EMS personnel following a 2-vehicle accident near Algona last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Steven Howard Arndorfer of Clear Lake was eastbound on HWY 18 in a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup, about 3 miles east of Algona around 2:45 PM on Tuesday, January 3rd. Arndorfer’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2020 Ford Edge, driven by 35-year-old Alicia Weaver from Erie, Pennsylvania.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer
Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa's largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district's leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school...
