20-state tour will start with a performance in Yellow Springs. An African American high school girl opens what seems to be an ancient family trunk. The objects in it evoke dreams in which she speaks with a forebear as he heads to Ohio to escape slavery. On the road with him, she ultimately learns lessons about preserving her humanity in a white world that can’t seem to stop suspecting her of something.

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO