Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Here are 20 projects that will bring change to different corners of Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Record inflation, continued supply chain issues and the specter of a recession have slowed the pace of new development in Greater Cincinnati. But the region still has plenty of projects that will reshape the Tri-State. The Business Courier identified dozens of projects that will alter...
dayton.com
Former educator, coach leads marketing at ‘Ohio’s Largest Playground’
Ben Huffman got his start at Greenon Local Schools. When Ben Huffman of West Chester finished college at Miami University in 2001, he planned to teach. Armed with his degree in education, he was hired at Greenon Local Schools in Enon to teach math at the high school level and coach girls basketball, another passion of his.
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
dayton.com
Elsa’s restaurant history in Dayton stretches back to the 1940s and ‘Elsa’s Place’ on Linden Avenue
The restaurant was founded in the 1940s by Elsa (Caraway) Bonner, who was born in 1889, at 3618 Linden Ave. in Dayton. The original name was Elsa’s Place. She was granted a permit for a one-story mercantile building in July 1945 at 3618 Linden Ave. at the cost of $25,000.
statechampsnetwork.com
Flying Home & To The Next Level – Bishop Chatard QB VanVleet Commits To Dayton
He was hard to miss threading needles in Indy. Now, he’ll be taking his prowess in the pocket to the Buckeye State. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard senior quarterback Drew VanVleet came to the Circle City from Richmond, near the Ohio border and the Dayton area, two years ago. He capped his prep pigskin career with a 3A state championship last November and will now head back towards home for his college ball.
dayton.com
Convention Center opens and more front-page stories to remember from this week
Each week, the Dayton Daily News will go into the archives to look for big or interesting headlines during that week through the years. Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and. Here’s a look at some stories...
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC
First look at developer's plans to transform former Terrace Plaza
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - What is currently home to ripped out pipes, boarded windows and a fallen piece of plaster and wire mesh will soon be given a second lease on life – complete with a new branded identity for the Cincinnati icon. The former Terrace Plaza Hotel...
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
dayton.com
Centerville woman has an idea for your New Year’s resolutions. Try more acts of kindness.
Our December snow storm provided a golden opportunity for folks in the Miami Valley and around the country to show up for others without being asked. And many did show up – whether it meant plowing driveways and shoveling walks or checking on elderly neighbors to make certain they were OK.
dayton.com
Local theater group’s new play explores slavery’s legacy
20-state tour will start with a performance in Yellow Springs. An African American high school girl opens what seems to be an ancient family trunk. The objects in it evoke dreams in which she speaks with a forebear as he heads to Ohio to escape slavery. On the road with him, she ultimately learns lessons about preserving her humanity in a white world that can’t seem to stop suspecting her of something.
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
dayton.com
Restaurant to expand at golf club east of Xenia, ‘looking forward to the possibilities’
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, at Jasper Hills Golf Club east of Xenia, is breaking ground this week on a new structure that will allow the restaurant to seat more customers and provide a new event space. “We decided to build a new structure to be able to provide some indoor/outdoor...
dayton.com
Clark State adds opioid rescue kits on campus
Clark State College will offer kits to help respond to opioid overdoses on campus if the need arises. The college recognized the need to have resources available after recent opioid-related stories of students overdosing on campuses across the U.S., said John Lemen, Clark State’s director of risk and emergency management.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Sneak peek offers first taste of Winter Restaurant Week
The event is set for Jan. 18 at the Steam Plant. A new year is the start of an untapped reservoir of potential bursting with fresh things to look forward to and wrapped in hope for what lies ahead. On Jan. 15, 2020 I wrote a review of the dishes...
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
linknky.com
A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
Opening date released for Miamisburg Kroger after vandalism
“We are excited to bring a Full, Fresh and Friendly experience to the Miamisburg community with the opening of the new store on January 27," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to providing additional details about the grand opening weekend celebration soon.”
‘Without him, it’s really hard;’ Family searching for Hamilton architect missing in Mexico
HAMILTON — A Hamilton architect has not been seen or heard from while on vacation in Mexico in nearly two weeks, his family tells our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>‘There’s not a reason for stuff like that;’ Postal worker robbed, Huber Heights Police investigating. José...
WLWT 5
Report of a vehicle fire on Dutchview Court in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Dutchview Court in Liberty Township. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Comments / 4