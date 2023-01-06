ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
statechampsnetwork.com

Flying Home & To The Next Level – Bishop Chatard QB VanVleet Commits To Dayton

He was hard to miss threading needles in Indy. Now, he’ll be taking his prowess in the pocket to the Buckeye State. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard senior quarterback Drew VanVleet came to the Circle City from Richmond, near the Ohio border and the Dayton area, two years ago. He capped his prep pigskin career with a 3A state championship last November and will now head back towards home for his college ball.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

First look at developer's plans to transform former Terrace Plaza

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - What is currently home to ripped out pipes, boarded windows and a fallen piece of plaster and wire mesh will soon be given a second lease on life – complete with a new branded identity for the Cincinnati icon. The former Terrace Plaza Hotel...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Local theater group’s new play explores slavery’s legacy

20-state tour will start with a performance in Yellow Springs. An African American high school girl opens what seems to be an ancient family trunk. The objects in it evoke dreams in which she speaks with a forebear as he heads to Ohio to escape slavery. On the road with him, she ultimately learns lessons about preserving her humanity in a white world that can’t seem to stop suspecting her of something.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton.com

Clark State adds opioid rescue kits on campus

Clark State College will offer kits to help respond to opioid overdoses on campus if the need arises. The college recognized the need to have resources available after recent opioid-related stories of students overdosing on campuses across the U.S., said John Lemen, Clark State’s director of risk and emergency management.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
linknky.com

A Cape Cod-style home in rural Boone County

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see these stories first, subscribe here. While many homes in Northern Kentucky are located in population-dense areas with shops and amenities within walking distance, Boone County offers properties with wide open spaces. For those looking...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy