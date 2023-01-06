Read full article on original website
A sexy Vegas circus paid $2.5 million in cash to buy a California town in the Mojave Desert and build a 'permanent Burning Man'
Spiegelworld bought Nipton, California (population: 25) last year, but it'll be a long road to turn the town into the "circus village" of its dreams.
The Cheapest Place to Live in California
With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
Visitor hits $337,000 Jackpot at California Hotel & Casino
A regular visitor to Ninth Island bar hit a $337,000 jackpot at the California Hotel and Casino while playing Pai Gow Poker.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
Home for sale in California has Zillow Gone Wild puzzled. ‘Wait, is this a trailer?!’
“Why does this house remind me of Polly Pockets?”
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Wanted: Two lighthouse keepers for tiny island in San Francisco Bay. Must have 'high-quality culinary experience' and a captain's license.
East Brother Light Station is seeking two people to become its custodians for two years, but they'll need a particular set of skills to get the job.
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
This Is the Poorest Town in California
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
AOL Corp
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
mansionglobal.com
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
California Just Dodged a Devastating Tsunami
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County in Northern California causing destruction and at least two deaths. Experts warn it could have been worse.
