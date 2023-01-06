Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested after found with rifle, accused of stealing property
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man was arrested Sunday morning after being found with a rifle and alleged stolen property including catalytic converters and a traffic cone. Bakersfield Police said on January 8th, 2023, at around 7:52 a.m., officers visited 46-year-old Cirilo Ramirez of Bakersfield in the 2300...
3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
Bakersfield Now
Superior Grocer employee assaulted and killed identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the Superior Grocer employee assaulted and killed as 54-year-old Juan Carlos Urvina of Bakersfield. Police said on January 1, 2023 at around 11:50 p.m., officers were called to a report of an assault at the Superior Grocer...
Man arrested in rooftop standoff pleads no contest to assault charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who armed himself with a machete and threw rocks at vehicles after climbing to the roof of a downtown Bakersfield pharmacy has pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, pleaded not contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun. He’s scheduled […]
Trial scheduled in 2018 alleged DUI crash that seriously injured 2 children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early on Christmas morning 2018, a car driven by an alleged drunken driver hit an SUV carrying five people. Two children were thrown through the rear window and suffered serious injuries. Four Christmases later, Mark Gallegos, who admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel and to running from the crash scene, […]
Bakersfield Now
Man shot and killed during officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest identified
Ridgecrest, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest on January 3, 2023. The man was identified as 46-year-old Kenneth Dexter Watkins of Ridgecrest. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a...
Armed robbery suspects arrested following stolen car crash in Tulare County
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies have made two arrests connected to an armed robbery and car crash involving a stolen car.
Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
wascotrib.com
Shafter police make weapons, drug arrests to start new year
The Shafter Police Department made two arrests in the last week involving drugs and weapons. On New Year's Eve at 11:03 p.m, a Police Department officer made a traffic stop in the 300. block of Jackson Avenue for a vehicle code violation. A search of the vehicle was conducted and.
16-year-old killed, two other minors injured in Tulare County shooting
Dinuba police say two minors are injured and one is dead following a shooting at Dickey Parks.
2 plead not guilty in Coffee Road robbery where victim was pepper-sprayed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of three people charged with pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday. Angel Vasquez Martinez, 29, and Amber Arlene Lindley, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a caustic chemical and receiving stolen property. A third defendant, Manuel Sanchez, 41, is […]
Bakersfield Now
Two killed in crash on Higwhay 178 in the Canyon identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a crash in the Canyon on December 30. They were identified as 64-year-old Jan Crosby of Weldon and 66-year-old William Radis of Lake Isabella. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at...
Bakersfield Now
Body found burned along Highway 99, near Hosking Avenue identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a woman found burned along Highway 99, near the Hosking Road off ramp in December. She was identified as 27-year-old Karla Terron of the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol said on Saturday, December...
KCSO search for Goodwill burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for robbery, according to a release from the KCSO. On Nov. 15, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unidentified white male entered the Goodwill store located at 1100 Olive Dr. in Oildale. Officials said the suspect brandished a […]
Neighborhood shaken by double homicide in southeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Southeast Bakersfield after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 5 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked residents in surrounding […]
BPD: Man arrested for murder in deadly assault of Superior Grocers worker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man accused of fatally assaulting a Superior Grocers employee on New Year’s Day, according to a release from the department. BPD officers responded to a report of an assault at Superior Grocers at 1115 Union Ave. just before midnight on Jan. 1, officials said. […]
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man
33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon today in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.
Suspects wanted for burglary in NW Bakersfield: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted for burglary, according to a release from KCSO. KCSO said the suspects burglarized a residence in the area of Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway on Nov. 5. The men forced open a safe and stole a […]
Bakersfield Now
Gosford Road open after train stop caused closure
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE: JAN. 9: Gosford is now open. The reason for the stopped train remains unknown. The Bakersfield Police Department told Eyewitness News that Gosford Road and District Boulevard are closed after a train stopped. Traffic is being impacted and turned around at the Mister Carwash.
