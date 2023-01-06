ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Click2Houston.com

Texans’ Cal McNair on latest head coaching search after firing Lovie Smith: ‘We’re committed to getting this one right, I’ll be taking on a more active role in this process’

HOUSTON – Cal McNair walked up to the podium inside the Texans’ auditorium Monday night one day after firing coach Lovie Smith and launching a coaching search for the third consecutive year. For the Texans’ chairman and CEO, he’s embarking on an unpredictable, subjective process that hasn’t created...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt gets emotional as other NFL players, loved ones congratulate him ahead of last game before retirement

HOUSTON – We certainly need to pass the tissue box around after watching this one... (Happy tears, of course!) Former Houston Texans Allstar, J.J. Watt, has announced his retirement from the National Football League. Watt, who is a defensive end, announced his plan to retire in December of last...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE

