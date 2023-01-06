ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
mtpr.org

Officials detail obstacles to restoring federal funds for the State Hospital

State health officials Thursday updated lawmakers on their plan to improve care at the Montana State Hospital and to apply for federal recertification in roughly 18 months. Health officials expect the facility to be $38 million over budget this year as it deals with a heavy dependence on traveling staff and the loss of federal funding. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pulled certification following patient deaths, blocking Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements from flowing to the state hospital.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits

HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Senate Majority Leader: Time for Judicial Reform

The people of Montana elect a Governor, they elect 150 lawmakers to craft legislation, they testify on bills, sometimes they themselves get to vote on a referendum or initiative. But all that work can be thrown into the trashcan thanks to one judge with a personal, political agenda. So how...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte calls on lawmakers to pass tax relief proposals ‘as quickly as possible’

Gov. Greg Gianforte wants to sign a property tax relief bill as soon as possible — and he wants to be sure counties are being good stewards of property taxes as well. The Republican governor, speaking at his first news conference of the legislative session, said he would like lawmakers to make child tax credit […] The post Gianforte calls on lawmakers to pass tax relief proposals ‘as quickly as possible’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Eligible students will now be automatically enrolled in reduced-price meal programs

Montana public school students whose families receive Medicaid benefits will be automatically enrolled in free and reduced-price meal programs during the next school year. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen says the state is one of 15 to be selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in the trial program. It will use Medicaid eligibility data as a way to certify students from low-income families for free and reduced-price meals beginning during the 2023-2024 school year.
MONTANA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$1 Billion Tax Relief to Boost Montana Families and Businesses

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced a pro-family, pro-business tax relief agenda in a press conference on January 5, 2023. The plan includes providing $1 billion in tax relief to hardworking Montanans, according to an article published by the State of Montana Newsroom on November 10, 2022. Gov. Gianforte’s budget includes...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?

Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy