Read full article on original website
Related
mtpr.org
Officials detail obstacles to restoring federal funds for the State Hospital
State health officials Thursday updated lawmakers on their plan to improve care at the Montana State Hospital and to apply for federal recertification in roughly 18 months. Health officials expect the facility to be $38 million over budget this year as it deals with a heavy dependence on traveling staff and the loss of federal funding. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pulled certification following patient deaths, blocking Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements from flowing to the state hospital.
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
NBCMontana
DEQ offers Montanans free radon test kits for National Radon Action Month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is providing free radon test kits for Montanans to test radon levels in their homes to spread awareness of National Radon Action Month. According to the DEQ, radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that builds up in the...
KULR8
Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits
HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
Montana Senate Majority Leader: Time for Judicial Reform
The people of Montana elect a Governor, they elect 150 lawmakers to craft legislation, they testify on bills, sometimes they themselves get to vote on a referendum or initiative. But all that work can be thrown into the trashcan thanks to one judge with a personal, political agenda. So how...
Montana veteran nonprofit says more funding and access to healthcare are crucial
Miguel Gonzalez, the founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, said 60 veterans committed suicide in Montana before veterans day in 2022. He believes increased funding and access to healthcare are crucial.
Gianforte calls on lawmakers to pass tax relief proposals ‘as quickly as possible’
Gov. Greg Gianforte wants to sign a property tax relief bill as soon as possible — and he wants to be sure counties are being good stewards of property taxes as well. The Republican governor, speaking at his first news conference of the legislative session, said he would like lawmakers to make child tax credit […] The post Gianforte calls on lawmakers to pass tax relief proposals ‘as quickly as possible’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
Former state Rep. Brad Tschida will take over as Public Service Commission director
Former Missoula Republican state lawmaker Brad Tschida will lead Montana’s utility regulatory commission as its executive director starting later this month. The Public Service Commission made the announcement in a press release Friday, saying Tschida will take the job effective January 17. The position means Tschida will be in...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
mtpr.org
Eligible students will now be automatically enrolled in reduced-price meal programs
Montana public school students whose families receive Medicaid benefits will be automatically enrolled in free and reduced-price meal programs during the next school year. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen says the state is one of 15 to be selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in the trial program. It will use Medicaid eligibility data as a way to certify students from low-income families for free and reduced-price meals beginning during the 2023-2024 school year.
southarkansassun.com
$1 Billion Tax Relief to Boost Montana Families and Businesses
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced a pro-family, pro-business tax relief agenda in a press conference on January 5, 2023. The plan includes providing $1 billion in tax relief to hardworking Montanans, according to an article published by the State of Montana Newsroom on November 10, 2022. Gov. Gianforte’s budget includes...
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
KULR8
BLM Montana-Dakotas State Office seeks public input on proposals for upcoming competitive oil and gas lease sale
BILLINGS, Mont. – In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas State Office is initiating a 30-day scoping period to receive public input on 52 parcels in Montana and North Dakota totaling 20,951 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
Montana Food Bank Network receives over 5,000 pounds in ground beef donation
Montana Food Bank Network received a donation of over 5,000 pounds of ground beef from Producer Partnership.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Have You Seen Montana’s Recreational Marijuana Sales? It’s Impressive
Recreational marijuana is still a hot-button issue in Montana, but these numbers are impressive. It's been a full year of allowing recreational marijuana in Montana, and people might wonder if was it worth it. The State of Montana released the official revenue numbers for year one of recreational sales, and it's eye-opening and encouraging for the future.
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana
Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0