radiokenai.com
Kenai Airport Receives Boost To Snow Removal Funding
Snow removal and upgrading the snow removal capability of the Kenai Municipal Airport was addressed by the Kenai City Council with the enacting of Ordinance 3324-2022 and Ordinance 3328-2022, both regarding Kenai needs for snow maintenance at the Kenai Airport. Airport Manager Eland Conway spoke on the equipment and timeliness...
radiokenai.com
Homer Fish & Game Board To Hold Public Meeting
The election of Advisory Committee members and the introduction of the Kachemak Bay Watershed Collaborative will be the main items of discussion at the 2023 Homer Fish and Game Advisory Committee public meeting scheduled for January, 10th at the Kachemak Bay Research Reserve. Information on the Homer Fish & Game...
kdll.org
Building community with recycled synthetic lumber: A new Alaskan business is helping Homer recycle more plastic
Pulling back the brush up above the tideline during a beach clean up effort in Prince William Sound, Patrick Simpson was astounded to see a kaleidoscope of shredded plastic. Growing up in Cordova, and the son of a fisherman, beach debris wasn’t new to Simpson, but seeing this tangle of tiny plastic pieces felt different.
kdll.org
Amid high overdose rates, Kenai Police help with statewide drug enforcement efforts
Those resources include overdose-reversing drugs like Narcan, which are distributed by the state at pickup sites like public health centers. Some kits also have fentanyl test strips. There are three pickup locations in the Central Peninsula area, and you can find a map with all sites statewide at health.alaska.gov. State...
alaskareporter.com
State to update public on Kasilof boat retrieval
Alaska State Parks will update the community next month about the development of a drift boat retrieval on the lower Kasilof River, the State Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced Thursday. A release from the division says the public is invited to join the meeting either in person at...
kdll.org
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing
A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
kdll.org
Homer welcomes its first baby of 2023
Fractal Mic had just arrived at his job at the Best Western in Homer on Wednesday morning, four days into the new year, when his partner, Tenaya Boone, walked in. “She was coming up to have some pancakes and bam,” he said. “I clocked in so I could get ready to do prep and breakfast and she was like, ‘Yeah, my water broke.’”
kinyradio.com
Soldotna man arrested for outstanding warrants
Soldotna, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence off Tote Rd. in Soldotna to contact a male with outstanding warrants. Upon arrival, the man was located and ran on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, 35-year-old Lanny Luke Perrill of Soldotna, was apprehended and...
radiokenai.com
Kardinal Girls Win Nome Tournament: Kenai Boys Fall In Championship Game
Both Kenai basketball teams entered Saturday’s championship games at the Nome Subway Basketball Tournament with 2-0 records facing the Nome Nanooks for the tournament title. The Kenai girls defeated Nome 38-26 in the final; the Kenai boys fell to Nome 53-44 in the championship game. Kenai Girls 38- Nome...
radiokenai.com
Seward Basketball Sweeps Pair From Nikiski
Peninsula Conference basketball opened for Nikiski and Seward on Friday at Nikiski and the Seahawks posted a pair of victories over the Bulldogs. Seward led throughout Friday’s contest building a 16-7 lead at the half and 26-19 after three quarters, on their way to a 36-24 conference victory. Lena...
radiokenai.com
Stars & Knights Skate To 1-1 Tie In Non-Divisional Hockey
A first period, power play goal for the Soldotna Stars gave SoHi a 1-0 lead about ten minutes into the non-divisional game against the Colony Knights; unfortunately, that goal proved to be the only SoHi goal and the game ends in a 1-1 tie following eight minutes of overtime. SoHi...
