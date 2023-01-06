ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Kenai Airport Receives Boost To Snow Removal Funding

Snow removal and upgrading the snow removal capability of the Kenai Municipal Airport was addressed by the Kenai City Council with the enacting of Ordinance 3324-2022 and Ordinance 3328-2022, both regarding Kenai needs for snow maintenance at the Kenai Airport. Airport Manager Eland Conway spoke on the equipment and timeliness...
KENAI, AK
Homer Fish & Game Board To Hold Public Meeting

The election of Advisory Committee members and the introduction of the Kachemak Bay Watershed Collaborative will be the main items of discussion at the 2023 Homer Fish and Game Advisory Committee public meeting scheduled for January, 10th at the Kachemak Bay Research Reserve. Information on the Homer Fish & Game...
HOMER, AK
State to update public on Kasilof boat retrieval

Alaska State Parks will update the community next month about the development of a drift boat retrieval on the lower Kasilof River, the State Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced Thursday. A release from the division says the public is invited to join the meeting either in person at...
SOLDOTNA, AK
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing

A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
COOPER LANDING, AK
Homer welcomes its first baby of 2023

Fractal Mic had just arrived at his job at the Best Western in Homer on Wednesday morning, four days into the new year, when his partner, Tenaya Boone, walked in. “She was coming up to have some pancakes and bam,” he said. “I clocked in so I could get ready to do prep and breakfast and she was like, ‘Yeah, my water broke.’”
HOMER, AK
Soldotna man arrested for outstanding warrants

Soldotna, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence off Tote Rd. in Soldotna to contact a male with outstanding warrants. Upon arrival, the man was located and ran on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, 35-year-old Lanny Luke Perrill of Soldotna, was apprehended and...
SOLDOTNA, AK
Kardinal Girls Win Nome Tournament: Kenai Boys Fall In Championship Game

Both Kenai basketball teams entered Saturday’s championship games at the Nome Subway Basketball Tournament with 2-0 records facing the Nome Nanooks for the tournament title. The Kenai girls defeated Nome 38-26 in the final; the Kenai boys fell to Nome 53-44 in the championship game. Kenai Girls 38- Nome...
KENAI, AK
Seward Basketball Sweeps Pair From Nikiski

Peninsula Conference basketball opened for Nikiski and Seward on Friday at Nikiski and the Seahawks posted a pair of victories over the Bulldogs. Seward led throughout Friday’s contest building a 16-7 lead at the half and 26-19 after three quarters, on their way to a 36-24 conference victory. Lena...
SEWARD, AK
Stars & Knights Skate To 1-1 Tie In Non-Divisional Hockey

A first period, power play goal for the Soldotna Stars gave SoHi a 1-0 lead about ten minutes into the non-divisional game against the Colony Knights; unfortunately, that goal proved to be the only SoHi goal and the game ends in a 1-1 tie following eight minutes of overtime. SoHi...
SOLDOTNA, AK

