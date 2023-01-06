ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Phoenix Big Deer Contest a hit in first year

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix held a random prize drawing for its inaugural Big Deer Contest on Jan. 5. Winners drawn from more than 125 qualified entries were Cherokee Nation citizens Herbert Neal Blevins, Amelia Price and Jazmine Cookson. “Congratulations to the winners of our first ever Cherokee Phoenix...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

OPINION: New shelter will be a beacon in the storm for people escaping domestic abuse

When Cherokees need to flee an abusive situation at home, they must have a safe place to go. That’s why we recently opened a new Cherokee Nation-led domestic violence center in Adair County. It will immediately help families and children who are suffering at the hands of abusers. Our hope is that this shelter can break cycles of violence for our citizens and enable them to rebuild their lives.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Voters to Decide Future of Osage Elementary on Tuesday

PRYOR, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, voters living within the Osage Public School district boundaries will weigh in on whether the district will be annexed to Pryor Public Schools. Over the last decade, Osage Public School’s enrollment has decreased by 37% from 186 students to 118 students. State funding decreases with fewer students and the school district is receiving $160,000 less per year now than in 2019-20. Board members from both districts are in favor of the annexation; however, voters will have the final say.
PRYOR, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Boat Expo Returns To Downtown Tulsa

The Oklahoma Boat Expo is back in downtown Tulsa this weekend and there's something for everyone who loves life on the lake. The Oklahoma Boat Expo kicks off Friday, Jan. 6. Whether you're looking for a TriToon, a speed boat, or a jet ski, you can find it all there.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area

GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
GROVE, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe

JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Family & Friends Honor Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash

A young Oklahoma National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa was laid to rest on Saturday. Friends of Mark Calcut Jr. say he brought joy to everyone that knew him. When his friends heard about the tragedy, they wanted to do something to remember him and support...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings

TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
TULSA, OK

