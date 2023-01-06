Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Phoenix Big Deer Contest a hit in first year
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix held a random prize drawing for its inaugural Big Deer Contest on Jan. 5. Winners drawn from more than 125 qualified entries were Cherokee Nation citizens Herbert Neal Blevins, Amelia Price and Jazmine Cookson. “Congratulations to the winners of our first ever Cherokee Phoenix...
cherokeephoenix.org
OPINION: New shelter will be a beacon in the storm for people escaping domestic abuse
When Cherokees need to flee an abusive situation at home, they must have a safe place to go. That’s why we recently opened a new Cherokee Nation-led domestic violence center in Adair County. It will immediately help families and children who are suffering at the hands of abusers. Our hope is that this shelter can break cycles of violence for our citizens and enable them to rebuild their lives.
pryorinfopub.com
Voters to Decide Future of Osage Elementary on Tuesday
PRYOR, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, voters living within the Osage Public School district boundaries will weigh in on whether the district will be annexed to Pryor Public Schools. Over the last decade, Osage Public School’s enrollment has decreased by 37% from 186 students to 118 students. State funding decreases with fewer students and the school district is receiving $160,000 less per year now than in 2019-20. Board members from both districts are in favor of the annexation; however, voters will have the final say.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
news9.com
Oklahoma Boat Expo Returns To Downtown Tulsa
The Oklahoma Boat Expo is back in downtown Tulsa this weekend and there's something for everyone who loves life on the lake. The Oklahoma Boat Expo kicks off Friday, Jan. 6. Whether you're looking for a TriToon, a speed boat, or a jet ski, you can find it all there.
Claremore City Manager: State-of-the-art bridge project will be a 'game changer'
The City of Claremore is confident a new state-of-the-art bridge project should have a significant impact on the community.
Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation makes room for additional federal funding for new Veterans Hospital
Oklahoma Delegation has made room for an additional $31.2M in federal funding for Tulsa's new Veterans Hospital.
KOKI FOX 23
Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area
GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
okcfox.com
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
KOCO
Incident at Tulsa day care prompts parents to demand accountability, answers
TULSA, Okla. — A day care instructor was fired after a video surfaced showing her insulting and speaking in a rude way to a child she was caring for in Tulsa. "You are a very, very annoying and ugly child," the now-former employee at the South Mingo KinderCare Learning Center was recorded saying.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
news9.com
Family & Friends Honor Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash
A young Oklahoma National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa was laid to rest on Saturday. Friends of Mark Calcut Jr. say he brought joy to everyone that knew him. When his friends heard about the tragedy, they wanted to do something to remember him and support...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
okcfox.com
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
moreclaremore.com
KOKI FOX 23
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
KOKI FOX 23
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
Comments / 0