Adair County, IA

130th Street between Sheldon Ave and Trenton Ave in Adair County to close briefly

By Mandy Billings
 5 days ago
(Adair Co) The Adair County Road Department says 130th Street between Sheldon Avenue and Trenton Avenue will be closed on Monday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 10 from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. Detour traffic should use 120th Street.

