Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver John Paul Richardson Commits to TCU

Yet another former Cowboy is landing elsewhere in the Big 12. Former Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson announced on Wednesday that he is headed to TCU. In a tweeted statement, Richardson gave plenty of credit to Oklahoma State, his teammates and especially the fans before committing to the CFP Playoff runner-up.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey Jr. Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys have secured the commitment of one of the top remaining players in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Dailey is the No. 51 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and before committing to OSU, he was the second-highest-rated uncommitted prospect left in the class.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston

Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
HOUSTON, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Things to Know about New Oklahoma State Quarterback Alan Bowman

After weeks of wonder, the Cowboys have locked down an experienced quarterback for the 2023 season. Oklahoma State landed former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman on Monday afternoon. Here are five things to know about the Cowboys’ new QB. 1. He Has Won in Stillwater Before. Alan...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey to Choose among OSU, Memphis and Pro Ball

The Cowboys are in the running for one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects left in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward at IMG Academy in Florida, will choose among Oklahoma State, Memphis and going pro on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dailey is the No. 52 player in the 2023 class, making him the second-highest rated prospect who isn’t committed to a school behind only Bronny James (LeBron James’ son).
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK

