Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
New York Governor Hochul Gave Here State of the State Address But Didn't Mention MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?Mark StarColorado State
Related
New Charges For Teens Who Stabbed 16-Year-Old At School In Yonkers: Police
Two teens who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old student at a school in Westchester County have been handed new murder charges, police said. After attacking the victim at Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. on Friday, Jan. 6, two 17-years-olds have been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Yonkers Police.
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Domestic violence stabbing victim in critical condition
Domestic violence stabbing victim in critical condition. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office who were assiting Kent PD located the suspect and...
Man forces his way into Brooklyn business, stabs woman several times: NYPD
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search Tuesday for a man who threw a chair into the front door of a Brooklyn business and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times, according to the NYPD. Rakien Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m., police said. He stabbed the woman, […]
29-year-old man sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
One of the gang members who was charged in the 2018 Bronx murder of Lesandro ‘Junior” Guzman Feliz was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday.
Police: Armed robbery reported at Westchester post office
Police say no injuries were reported, and that multiple police agencies were called in to help with the investigation.
Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say
A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Trinitarios gang member gets 12 years in Bronx bodega death of ‘Junior’
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Trinitarios gang member, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2022 in connection with the Bronx bodega slaying of a teen, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years behind bars, officials said. Luis Cabrera Santos was originally charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with […]
Bronx man stabbed to death trying to protect women from neighbor, victim’s friend says
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Justina Cruz spoke fondly about 45-year-old Bronx resident Tyrone Quick, who she said died trying to protect her and her neighbor Vanessa Guzman. Cruz said the suspect is her next-door neighbor, who she believes is mentally unstable. The next-door neighbor, 65-year-old Jose Ortiz, stabbed Guzman with a knife Friday night […]
NBC New York
16-Year-Old Driver Killed, 3 Other Teens Hurt in Pre-Dawn Long Island Crash
Two Long Island communities are mourning after a pre-dawn tragedy on the road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left three other teens injured from the violent crash. Making matters worse, it appears that the driver never should have been behind the wheel by herself, let alone...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Putnam deputy sheriff fatally shoots Brewster man
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – A Brewster man who was allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday morning in the Town of Southeast was shot and killed by a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said. The incident occurred at mid-morning when deputies were called to a residence on Pugsley Road in...
Police: Man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in New Rochelle
Police say they were notified of a domestic dispute last Thursday on the street at the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard.
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout
A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
News 12
Services set for former Rockland County doctor murdered in the Bronx
Services have been set for the former Rockland County doctor who was murdered in the Bronx in December. Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, who was an emergency pediatric physician at Montefiore Nyack years ago, was found dead with stab wounds in Marcus Garvey Park on Dec. 23. A man named...
Armed Robbers Hit Post Office In Waccabuc, Police Say
Police are investigating an armed robbery of a post office in Northern Westchester. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 4:30 p.m., police in Waccabuc responded to the post office located at 2 Post Office Rd. to a reported armed robbery, according to Lewisboro Police. No injuries were reported from the robbery.
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.
A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
Human Fetal Remains Found At NY Pump Station, Authorities Ask Mother To Come Forward
Authorities promised anonymity to anyone who comes forward with information about human fetal remains found at a pumping station in Rockland County. A worker found the remains of the fetus -- believed to be a little over four months old -- in a catch drain at the facility on Convent Road in Nanuet shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco said in a Tuesday morning release.
Man charged in double stabbing inside Bronx apartment building; 1 dead
Investigators believe Jose Ortiz, 65, got into a dispute with a woman around 9 p.m. Friday and stabbed her in the building on 1212 University Avenue in Highbridge.
Comments / 1