Yonkers, NY

Domestic violence stabbing victim in critical condition

Domestic violence stabbing victim in critical condition. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office who were assiting Kent PD located the suspect and...
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say

A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Trinitarios gang member gets 12 years in Bronx bodega death of ‘Junior’

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Trinitarios gang member, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2022 in connection with the Bronx bodega slaying of a teen, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years behind bars, officials said. Luis Cabrera Santos was originally charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Putnam deputy sheriff fatally shoots Brewster man

TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – A Brewster man who was allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday morning in the Town of Southeast was shot and killed by a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said. The incident occurred at mid-morning when deputies were called to a residence on Pugsley Road in...
BREWSTER, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout

A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Armed Robbers Hit Post Office In Waccabuc, Police Say

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a post office in Northern Westchester. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 4:30 p.m., police in Waccabuc responded to the post office located at 2 Post Office Rd. to a reported armed robbery, according to Lewisboro Police. No injuries were reported from the robbery.
LEWISBORO, NY
Newsing the States

A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.

A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Human Fetal Remains Found At NY Pump Station, Authorities Ask Mother To Come Forward

Authorities promised anonymity to anyone who comes forward with information about human fetal remains found at a pumping station in Rockland County. A worker found the remains of the fetus -- believed to be a little over four months old -- in a catch drain at the facility on Convent Road in Nanuet shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco said in a Tuesday morning release.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

