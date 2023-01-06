Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance to host annual meeting on Jan. 24
CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County is seeing more conservation practices appear throughout the countryside. Members of Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA) will share updates at the group’s annual meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Several speakers will make presentations:. Fifth-generation farmer Dan Brick not only...
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Fire Department Makes History, Receives over 10,000 Calls in 2022
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Fire Department broke a record heading into 2023. The department announced Friday that it responded to over 10,000 calls in 2022 — the first time in its history. The official total was 10,405 — averaging out to 29 calls each day. This...
WBAY Green Bay
The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay School District to Reveal Consultant’s 10-Year Plan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider – including a recommendation to tear down one school – as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school...
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/7/23 Wautoma House Fire
No people or pets were injured during a house fire in Wautoma Friday afternoon. Flames and smoke were pouring out of the second floor of the home as firefighters fought the blaze. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. The home is located on South Waupaca Street between West Division and West River Streets. The American Red Cross is helping the family. Those who would like to make donations should contact the Red Cross directly. (Wautoma Police Department photo).
94.3 Jack FM
Lessons Learned From Hamlin Medical Emergency
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse last Monday, many are beginning to see the importance of CPR. “Our external education department has been fairly busy fielding calls,” Gold Cross Ambulance Operations Director Nick Romenesko said. Romenesko said they’ve been receiving more...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer for a day: Neenah teen battling brain cancer joins police force
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department has a special new officer... just for one day. A Fox Valley teen battling brain cancer fulfilled his wish of joining the force Friday. 13-year-old Chance van Stippen learned the ropes from officers with Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing. “It was emotional,”...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Fire Department responded to record number of calls in 2022
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department answered over 10,000 calls for service for the first time in its history last year. The fire department tells Action 2 News it finished 2022 with 10,405 calls. Calls have increased 15% since 2019. Fire Chief Mike Stanley says the department is...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh School District to Decide New Elementary School’s Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh warming shelter ready to resume normal operations
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Day by Day Warming Shelter, 449 High Ave., is ready to resume normal operations next week. This, after Winnebago County issued an emergency declaration on December 21 allowing county workers to temporarily take over the facility. Day by Day Warming Shelter says it used the...
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Honoring the memory of Rev. Jerome Repenshek
West Bend, WI – Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Rev. Jerome Repenshek during a ceremony Thursday morning at Holy Angels Church in West Bend, WI. Repenshek, 85, was celebrated as a priest who always shared a message of compassion and hope. All the bishops had some good interactions with him. Their presence reflected that.
wearegreenbay.com
We have the Levknecht family to thank for the Gobbler’s Knob supper club
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – If your travels ever take you through the historic 5 Points intersection in Calumet County, then the name of the community supper club certainly caught your eye. Gobbler’s Knob. As it turns out, the name and the place have no connection to the home...
wxerfm.com
Showdown Likely Over Administrator Wolf’s Proposed Termination During Special Meeting Monday
The Sheboygan Common Council will hold a special meeting at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to consider a resolution by Alderpersons Felde and Filicky-Peneski terminating Todd Wolf as City Administrator. Accounts vary as to the particulars of whatever issue, or issues, prompted the move, but an attorney was hired by the City to investigate the matter, and following the report of those results to the city, the Third Special Common Council Meeting was set to decide Wolf’s fate.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
94.3 Jack FM
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
