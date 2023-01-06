No people or pets were injured during a house fire in Wautoma Friday afternoon. Flames and smoke were pouring out of the second floor of the home as firefighters fought the blaze. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. The home is located on South Waupaca Street between West Division and West River Streets. The American Red Cross is helping the family. Those who would like to make donations should contact the Red Cross directly. (Wautoma Police Department photo).

WAUTOMA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO