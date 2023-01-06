Where can you watch Vinland Saga season 2? After almost four years, the Viking anime has returned, bringing us back to Thorfinn and his berserker quest. When the anime series left off, he was taken into captivity by Canute after missing his chance to kill Askeladd. Now Canute is the ruler of England, and Thorfinn needs to decide what his life’s purpose is now. The thriller series, based on the manga by Makoto Yukimura, is one of the most exciting currently running, full of fascinating anime characters and some serious bloodshed.

