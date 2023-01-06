ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD officer on desk duty pending kneeling investigation

By Pat Giblin
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqpyv_0k5mucLx00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Police Department released a statement today regarding the alleged officer misconduct that took place in Downtown Binghamton on January 1st.

Following a personnel complaint, the officer involved has been placed on desk duty pending the results of the investigation.

According to police, at approximately 3:19 a.m., a 24-year-old male was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, following a fight the involved multiple people.

Police say that two other individuals were arrested during the fight.

There have been several complaints made by bystanders that the officer involved in the arrest kneeled on the neck area of the 24-year-old.

Protest after police charge Binghamton man

Because of this, the police department looking to review all available footage from the event.

“Footage shows several bystanders using cell phones to record at the time of the arrest. We ask that anyone with video or photos of this incident please contact the Binghamton Police Department at (607) 772-7091 to assist our investigation. It is vital that investigators have all available footage in determining facts in this matter.”

Following George Floyd’s death in 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that created the crime of aggravated strangulation, where a police officer uses a choke hold to cause serious physical injury or death.

You can view the final report of Cuomo’s statewide police reform and reinvention review process here .

Comments / 7

Charm Guajardo
5d ago

They will find the officer did no wrong. They will find a way to justify the kneeling and swear it had nothing to do with Waddells race, as per normal. It's what Binghamton Police do. They have a long history of violence and racism.

Reply(2)
5
 

