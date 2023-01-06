Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks revealed as U.S. Bank Stadium concert acts

Adam Uren

After taking the unusual step of calling a press conference for a concert announcement, U.S. Bank Stadium confirmed Friday morning that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will play the venue on Friday, November 10.

The artists began announcing stadium shows in December, but are only playing a handful of locations, with Minneapolis the latest to be confirmed.

Stadium officials brought in Vikings Hall of Famer John Randle to make the announcement, and unveil a pair of personalized Vikings shirts for the artists.

Billy Joel is returning to the Twin Cities for the first time since playing Target Field in July 2017 – funnily enough, there was a cloak-and-dagger press conference held in advance of that show too.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of his famous second studio album, The Piano Man.

But this time he's coming with Nicks, the legendary Fleetwood Mac singer and successful solo artist, known for solo hits including Edge of Seventeen and Stand Back, and is the lead singer on Mac hits including Rhiannon, Dreams, Gypsy, and Landslide.

She was last in the Twin Cities in 2018 when Fleetwood Mac played the Xcel Energy Center, and played the Minnesota State Fair as a solo artist in 2017.

Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.