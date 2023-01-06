ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
wegotthiscovered.com

What was wrong with Al Roker? His two-month break from ‘The Today Show’ explained

After two years of an Al Roker-less The Today Show, the beloved weatherman has finally made its jubilant return back to the daytime prime show, finally concluding a long-term battle with health issues for the past years, and ready to return back to our screens every morning. On today’s episode,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans confident they know what Dwayne Johnson is doing next

Predicting what’s next for Dwayne Johnson seems to have become an international pastime for fans around the world. With countless movie deals, guest spots, cameos, and speaking engagements — there’s no telling what the entertainer will do next. Regardless of current events, though, The Rock continues to prove that he is arguably the busiest guy in Hollywood.
wegotthiscovered.com

Not every horror fan answered when an acclaimed supernatural chiller came calling

As M3GAN releases to theaters all over the world, 2023 is well on its way to filling 2022’s enormous horror shoes. But, considering it will be contending with the likes of Nope, The Menu, Bodies Bodies Bodies, X, and Pearl, among others, this year will definitely have its work cut out for it.
wegotthiscovered.com

A brutally violent thriller that sank without a trace at the box office lives on as a dark and dingy cult classic

The late Paul Walker shot to fame as the star of the Fast & Furious franchise, which utilized his easygoing charm and square-jawed all-American looks to great effect. It wasn’t often that he branched out of his comfort zone and really tested himself as an actor, making it a little ironic that arguably the best performance of his career in Running Scared wasn’t seen by anywhere near enough people.
wegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman reveals the movie that gets ‘the most passionate response’ from fans

When you think about the best Hugh Jackman movies, what comes to mind? His heartbreaking turn in Logan as old man Wolverine? His mind bending magician portrayal in The Prestige? Nope, and when asked what movie gets the most response from fans, Jackman mentioned a movie that might surprise you.

