Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Related
WOLF
Shelter in place advisory set for multiple streets in Wilkes-Barre Township
WILKES-BARRE,TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A shelter in place advisory has been set in place for residents in one area in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, residents in the area of St. John's Byzantine Church on Marcy Street, Chestnut Street, and Church Street are all under a shelter in place order due to an active police incident.
Man sets porch on fire, flees scene
White Deer, Pa. — Police say a Union County man set an enclosed front porch on fire on New Year's Day and then fled the scene. State police at Milton say Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, became upset with a neighbor and used a lighter to set fire to wooden chairs and clothing on the porch at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue. The neighbor was able to escape the home and call 911 shortly after the fire began around 1:40 a.m. Jan....
‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township. On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water main break
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water has issued an alert for parts of Wilkes-Barre and Plains Township for a water main break. According to Pennsylvania American Water, a 16-inch water main break began around 4 p.m. near Scott Street. Officials tell Eyewitness News a 14-inch pipe broke earlier today on Scott Street, which […]
‘On Patrol: Live’: Active shooter situation in Wilkes-Barre causes rare occurrence for hit show on first night in Pa.
FOR THE UPDATE ON HOW THIS TURNED OUT, CLICK HERE: ‘On Patrol: Live’: Here’s how that active shooter situation played out on show’s first night in Wilkes-Barre. Well, the first night for the hit show “On Patrol: Live” with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department was harrowing to say the least.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
County Courthouse deer statue a photo hot spot for more than a century
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Generations of Wyoming Valley residents have posed with the Luzerne County Courthouse deer statue. Located on the south lawn of the historic Luzerne County Courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, the cast iron statue is the oldest public sculpture in the city, dating back to 1866.
WOLF
Man arrested after barricading himself and firing gunshots in almost 10 hour standoff
Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — A man has been arrested after a nine-hour standoff where the man barricaded himself inside his house and was firing a weapon. Wilkes-Barre Township Police were called at 4 p.m. to Chestnut street, next to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, for a man suffering hallucinations due to a medical condition.
UPDATED: Man, 66, arraigned in WB Twp. standoff
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Chestnut Street man faces charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home Friday night, leading to a
WOLF
Family of missing Wilkes-Barre woman put up billboards, asks community for help
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The family of a local missing woman has put up billboards around Wilkes-Barre to ask the community for help. 36-year-old Bryanna Cooper-Rosendo was last heard of through a social media post in May of 2021. Seasons of Justice gave the family a grant to help...
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
Staggers Southern Cuisine opens on South Main Street
WILKES-BARRE — For more than 30 years, Darryl Mathis has worked in all facets of the restaurant business and now he is co-owner of his very own place. “For over 30 years, this has been my passion,” Mathis said. “I am excited — over the moon.”
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
‘On Patrol: Live’: Another scary scene plays out in Wilkes-Barre Saturday during live television show
It was another wild night in Wilkes-Barre as the hit television show “On Patrol: Live” followed the township’s police department with its cameras. And another scary scene played out during the ride along with officer Shawn Yelland when his vehicle was hit by another car. The show actually delayed the live feed to make sure all of the individuals — OP Live reported on air that a camera man and producer were in the car with Yelland — were OK.
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
'Catsnip Clinic' to help with feral cat problem in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day inside Pocono Peak Veterinary Center near Stroudsburg. But this weekend, employees say all of their examination rooms will be full. The vet center is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter day for cats on Saturday. "This is something we're offering...
wkok.com
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
abc27.com
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
Comments / 1