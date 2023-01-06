ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Shelter in place advisory set for multiple streets in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE,TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A shelter in place advisory has been set in place for residents in one area in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, residents in the area of St. John's Byzantine Church on Marcy Street, Chestnut Street, and Church Street are all under a shelter in place order due to an active police incident.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sets porch on fire, flees scene

White Deer, Pa. — Police say a Union County man set an enclosed front porch on fire on New Year's Day and then fled the scene. State police at Milton say Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, became upset with a neighbor and used a lighter to set fire to wooden chairs and clothing on the porch at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue. The neighbor was able to escape the home and call 911 shortly after the fire began around 1:40 a.m. Jan....
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township.  On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Alert issued for Wilkes-Barre, Plains Township water main break

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water has issued an alert for parts of Wilkes-Barre and Plains Township for a water main break. According to Pennsylvania American Water, a 16-inch water main break began around 4 p.m. near Scott Street. Officials tell Eyewitness News a 14-inch pipe broke earlier today on Scott Street, which […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘On Patrol: Live’: Another scary scene plays out in Wilkes-Barre Saturday during live television show

It was another wild night in Wilkes-Barre as the hit television show “On Patrol: Live” followed the township’s police department with its cameras. And another scary scene played out during the ride along with officer Shawn Yelland when his vehicle was hit by another car. The show actually delayed the live feed to make sure all of the individuals — OP Live reported on air that a camera man and producer were in the car with Yelland — were OK.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy