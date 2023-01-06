Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Rackspace confirms Play ransomware gang behind recent breach
Cloud services provider Rackspace confirmed that the ransomware gang known as Play was responsible for the recent data breach. The security incident, which took place on December 2, 2022, abused a previously unknown security exploit to gain initial access to the Rackspace Hosted Exchange email environment. The Texas-based company stated...
techaiapp.com
Hackers could exploit ChatGPT to attack networks
Security experts have warned that ChatGPT could be employed by threat actors to gain hacking knowledge. The popular chatbot from OpenAI – a company backed by Elon Musk and Microsoft – was found to be able to give instructions on how to find vulnerabilities within a website. Researchers...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Hackers steal dollars from JPMorgan bank account of Ray Ban
JP Morgan Chase aka JPMorgan, one of the top banking services of America, has hit the news headlines early this year for failing to protect the account of Essilor from hackers who stole around $272m. Though the attack is yet to be officially announced, sources reporting to Cybersecurity insiders state...
TechCrunch
MegaCortex ransomware victims can now recover stolen files for free
The free decryptor was built by cybersecurity firm Bitdefender and the EU’s No More Ransom initiative in cooperation with the Zürich Cantonal Police, the Zürich Public Prosecutor’s Office and Europol, which in September announced that 12 individuals had been arrested in connection with the Dharma, LockerGoga and MegaCortex ransomware families.
geekwire.com
Samsung’s VC arm backs startup selling chips for 3D sensors in self-driving cars and robots
Seattle-area startup Lumotive landed $13 million to boost production of its semiconductor chips tailored for 3D sensors used in delivery drones, self-driving cars and mobile home robots. The round was led by Samsung Ventures, with participation from new investors USAA and Uniquest. The fresh cash pushes total funding to date...
marketplace.org
Can AI chatbots like ChatGPT compete with Google search?
If you haven’t played with ChatGPT before, it really is amazing. It’s kind of like having a friend who read the entire internet. Type in a question, and it’ll type back a response. Here, take a look. Over a month ago, just about the entire internet freaked...
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore Consumers Want Option to Control Data, Visa Report Reveals
With Singapore consumers living their lives online, nearly eight out of 10 (around 77%) would like the option to control their data instead of leaving it up to the discretion of firms and governments, according to Consumer Data Confidence Research shared by Visa (NYSE: V). The research revealed that two...
TechCrunch
HealthAtom empowers LatAm’s small healthcare offices with cloud-based ops
HealthAtom’s medilink and dentalink software suites let clinics create schedules, manage electronic health records, handle inventory, administer payroll and provide budgeting breakdowns and regulatory filings. They also have telehealth capabilities that allow patients to access their records on a mobile device. The provider will contact HealthAtom with information on...
CoinTelegraph
German regulator warns of new banking and crypto malware ‘Godfather’
Financial authorities in Germany are raising the alarm amid the rapid spread of a new financial malware affecting banking and cryptocurrency applications. Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) released an official statement on Jan. 9, warning consumers of “Godfather,” a malware collecting user data in banking and crypto apps.
Suspected Russian hackers repurpose old malware to target Ukraine
A Russian cyber espionage group is suspected of repurposing another malware campaign's old infrastructure to spy on a Ukrainian computer network. Driving the news: Researchers at Google-owned Mandiant recently discovered an espionage campaign where Turla Team, a Russian government-linked cyber espionage group, is suspected of re-registering domain names used nine years ago in a previously unconnected attack to spread a banking trojan malware via infected USB drives.
Apple Fined $8.5 Million After Breaching Data Protection Act – Here's How They Responded
Despite efforts in spearheading user privacy among its various products, Apple is now under fire for violating French privacy and data protection laws.
TechCrunch
FLIK’s unified checkout solution gives Southeast Asian sellers more control over data
Based in Jakarta, FLIK announced today that it has raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding from East Ventures, with participation from Init-6, GMO VenturePartners and Saison Capital. Before founding FLIK, Gadi’s previous startups included Pawoon, a point-of-sale platform that enables businesses to accept digital payments. Gadi told TechCrunch that...
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Latest Cyberthreats and Advisories – January 6, 2023
The LockBit ransomware gang apologizes, Google settles privacy lawsuits and cybercriminals impersonate brands and the U.K. government. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of January 6, 2023. Threat Advisories and Alerts. Cybercriminals Impersonate Brands with Search Ads And Fake Sites. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation...
hstoday.us
CISA Director Calls on Technology Makers to Prioritize Security
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly sat down with Bloomberg TV at the Consumer Electronics Show to discuss the importance of safety and transparency as technology continues to advance for consumers. While at the world’s largest technology trade show, Director Easterly asked technology leaders to treat cybersecurity...
aiexpress.io
Twitter data breach shows APIs are a goldmine for PII and social engineering
A Twitter API vulnerability shipped in June 2021 (and later patched) has come again to hang-out the group. In December, one hacker claimed to have the non-public knowledge of 400 million customers on the market on the darkish net, and simply yesterday, attackers released the account particulars and electronic mail addresses of 235 million customers without cost.
