Snyder County DA announces candidacy for judge in Snyder and Union counties

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch is running for judge in the Court of Common Pleas 17th Judicial District in Union and Snyder counties. The seat would be replacing Senior Judge Michael H. Sholley, who retired recently from the role of President Judge for Union and Snyder counties. Piecuch, a Republican, has served as Snyder County’s District Attorney for 12 years. He has been a practicing attorney...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault

Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
MUNCY, PA
WOLF

Man sentenced for 20 to 60 months for Wayne County stabbing

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney's office announced a Greentown man was sentenced to serve 20 to 60 months for stabbing a man after an incident outside of a Wayne County Restaurant. 38-year-old Joseph Costabile was sentenced for stabbing Christopher Nagel after an altercation that...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County

Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft

READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charge

SCRANTON — A Hazleton man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. William Heck, 41, entered his guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and additional amounts of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday in a press release.
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Shots fired in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
LehighValleyLive.com

State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts

Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Two men attempt to steal ATM in Wayne County

DREHER TWP., WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police say two men attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in Newfoundland. According to the police report, two men tried to remove the ATM using a pickup truck and chains from the PNC bank located at 976 Main street on December 21 just after 4:30 AM.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

