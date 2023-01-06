Read full article on original website
Snyder County DA announces candidacy for judge in Snyder and Union counties
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch is running for judge in the Court of Common Pleas 17th Judicial District in Union and Snyder counties. The seat would be replacing Senior Judge Michael H. Sholley, who retired recently from the role of President Judge for Union and Snyder counties. Piecuch, a Republican, has served as Snyder County’s District Attorney for 12 years. He has been a practicing attorney...
lebtown.com
This Pa. county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election, Lycoming County plans to recount all presidential votes by hand — an extraordinary step no other Pennsylvania county has taken. County commissioners ordered the...
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a teenage girl appears to be in more legal trouble, less than nine months after he was paroled from state prison. Kevin Esterly, 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police...
Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault
Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County resident and attorney launches bid for county judge
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lifelong Northampton County resident, Nancy Aaroe, launches bid for Judge of the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas. Nancy Aaroe, an attorney from Aaroe Law Offices, PC, gained notoriety for her nearly three decades of legal experience. During this time she has served as an Assistant Public...
WOLF
Man sentenced for 20 to 60 months for Wayne County stabbing
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney's office announced a Greentown man was sentenced to serve 20 to 60 months for stabbing a man after an incident outside of a Wayne County Restaurant. 38-year-old Joseph Costabile was sentenced for stabbing Christopher Nagel after an altercation that...
Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
sanatogapost.com
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
Lawsuit filed in restaurant groping case
WILKES-BARRE — A Hazle Township former restaurant owner sentenced to three years probation for groping a teenage female employee is the
Hazleton man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charge
SCRANTON — A Hazleton man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. William Heck, 41, entered his guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and additional amounts of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday in a press release.
WOLF
Monroe Co. man sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Stroudsburg man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl for over a year, resulting in the death of at least one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 31-year-old Edward Johnson was sentenced following his conviction...
WOLF
State grant gives Police Departments in Monroe County over 3.4 million
Monroe County — State Senator Rosemary Brown (R-40) announced that 3 police departments in Monroe County were approved for 3 grants totaling over $3.4 million. State Senator Brown said that the money will be used to keep the police up to date for the community. “I’m very pleased to...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts
Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
WOLF
Two men attempt to steal ATM in Wayne County
DREHER TWP., WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police say two men attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in Newfoundland. According to the police report, two men tried to remove the ATM using a pickup truck and chains from the PNC bank located at 976 Main street on December 21 just after 4:30 AM.
Williamsport woman sentenced for role in January 6 riot
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport woman was sentenced for her role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to Penn Live, Tammy Bronsburg will spend 14 days in federal prison, followed by two years of probation. She pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a...
