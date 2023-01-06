ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Business energy bill support to be reduced from March, Treasury confirms

Businesses will receive reduced support for their energy bills from March as the Treasury attempts to cut the cost of compensating for soaring gas and electricity prices, the UK government has confirmed. James Cartlidge, the exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said on Monday that the government would provide £5.5bn of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy