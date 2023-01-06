CINCINNATI (AP) — In the locker room after the Bengals beat the Ravens, Joe Burrow handed out cigars to his teammates to celebrate a 12-4 season that included winning a second consecutive AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. Like many games for Cincinnati this season, Sunday’s 27-16 win over a Baltimore team that rested many key players was at times beautiful and at times unsightly for the home team. The Bengals have more than minor concerns heading into the first round of the playoffs next Sunday night on the same field against the same team. But that didn’t stop Burrow from urging his teammates to recognize their accomplishments before they move on. And they did. Loudly. The quarterback said winning the division is the “standard now” for a team that reached the Super Bowl a year ago.

