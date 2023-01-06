ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is how James Franklin voted in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Big Ten had just three members finish in the final top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but Penn State head coach James Franklin sure felt more were deserving of a spot in the top 25 at the end of the 2022 season. Franklin’s ballot in the coaches poll was released at the end of the season and it included two Big Ten teams that failed to reach the top 25. Penn State finished at no. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following the conclusion of the bowl season. Michigan (no. 3) and Ohio State (no....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tri-City Herald

Nick Saban Voted Alabama No. 2 in Coaches Poll Ahead of CFP Teams

Georgia sent a resounding message on Monday when the Bulldogs dismantled TCU, 65–7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game. It marked back-to-back national titles for Georgia and tons of discussion on if the SEC powerhouse has become the new face of college football. Even Bulldog great and ESPN analyst David Pollack believes Georgia has “taken hold of college football” from the reigns of SEC powerhouse Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Priority Gators OL Transfer Prospect Micah Mazzccua Sets Commitment Date

Micah Mazzccua, who sits arguably as the most coveted talent on the transfer portal for the Florida Gators at this stage, is just a day away from declaring his commitment. His announcement is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m., he shared via Twitter on Sunday, where he will choose between Florida, Auburn and Nebraska.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Commanders to Cut QB Carson Wentz After Lackluster 2022 Season?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the new era of franchise football with a whimper. Fan reactions to the new name, logo, and uniform were not warm. And an offseason trade to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz was labeled as 'desperate' and not received any better. Moving forward begins with...
WASHINGTON, DC

