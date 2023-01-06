ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Reveals He’s Gay in the Most Gen Z Way Possible

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116jsL_0k5mtTOV00

The LGBTQIA+ community stays winning! Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has revealed that he’s gay in the most Gen Z way possible.

The actor posted a video of himself lip-syncing to viral TikTok audio that says, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.”

The on-screen text of his lip-sync video reads, “When I finally told my friends and family that I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

Schnapp shared the video to his 31.8 million followers with the caption “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.” He was referring to comments he made back in July during the show’s fourth season, when he confirmed that his character, Will Byers, is gay and “in love with Mike.”

His coming out video has been viewed over 45 million times on the platform, generating over nine million likes and hundreds of supportive comments from celebrities and fans. Even NYC staple The Empire State Building had love to share, commenting, “We love you,” on Schnapp’s post.

@noahschnapp

I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought

♬ original sound – princessazula0

The support has spread over the other social media platforms, too, leaving Twitter users overjoyed by the news.

“Noah Schnapp constantly eating up the role of Will Byers because he really knows the agony of being a closeted gay huh no wonder he always understood the assignment,” wrote one Stranger Things fan.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing , “Truly I could not be more happy that Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers. Having a queer teenager represented and advocated for by a queer actor feels incredible.”

now that i know noah schnapp is gay this haircut is homophobic pic.twitter.com/weD2QIRNMn

— gay asmr bully (@politicaIesbian) January 5, 2023

In this house we are proud of Noah Schnapp pic.twitter.com/6h3fZAQasu

— Alexandra Halaby🏳️‍⚧️ (@iskandrah) January 5, 2023

of course noah schnapp is gay have you seen the way he and millie bobby brown interact pic.twitter.com/78O7ah25Kv

— avneet (@AVNEETSAYS) January 6, 2023

this scene has more meaning now, proud of noah schnapp pic.twitter.com/A7G6J2zkIp

— mili 🧸 (@milistilinski) January 5, 2023

Others have been drawing comparison to Schnapp’s news and the coming out storyline in Heartstopper , which features Olivia Colman as a supportive mom to a queer teen.

Some have been making uncouth comments relating Schnapp’s coming out to the viral memes accusing his Stranger Things costar, Millie Bobby Brown , of being homophobic . The memes have been circulating since 2018 and led her to delete her Twitter account at 14 years old.

All this to say: Schnapp, we’re proud of you – and happy for you!

Comments / 1

Related
People

Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to Stranger Things as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo

Season 4 of Stranger Things left on a giant cliffhanger — which leaves the fate of Sadie Sink's character completely unknown Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4. The end is nearing for Stranger Things — and Sadie Sink is bracing for a bittersweet goodbye.  Sink spoke candidly with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Wednesday morning about the cliffhanger season 4 ending — and what's to come after the Netflix hit's fifth and final season. Like the rest of the world, Sink admittedly doesn't know...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital

General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
POPSUGAR

Jenna Ortega Reveals the Line on "Wednesday" She Refused to Say: "I Was Blown Away"

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's "Wednesday," expertly embodying the character in all her gothic glory. The show has been a massive success by all accounts, becoming Netflix's second-most-streamed debut show after "Stranger Things" season four, largely thanks to Ortega's performance. But according to Ortega, some of Wednesday's lines weren't originally up to her standards.
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
Decider.com

Decider.com

58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy