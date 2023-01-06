ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Manteo Board paves way for new Dare Youth Center

Approval follows spirited debate over new facility’s roof. At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Manteo Board of Commissioners approved, with a condition, the special use permit for the $1.7 million, 4,800 sq ft. Dare County Youth Center facility to be built at 101 N. Highway 64-264 between Agona and Fernando Streets in Manteo.
MANTEO, NC
Special delivery to Sentara RHM

A special delivery was made Friday to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH. Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks. He said customers donated the items and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital. Faught stated in a news...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Local funeral home wins Currituck Chamber award

The Currituck Chamber of Commerce has awarded Gallop Funeral Services, Inc./Gallop Memorial Chapel its 2022 Small Business of the Year with 10 or fewer employees. The ceremony was held in November at the KOA Coinjock social hall with about 100 chamber members and guests in attendance. According to Josh Bass,...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Target, Marshalls, Rack Room slated to open in spring

This April, the first Target store in northeastern North Carolina that’s east of Greenville is expected to open its doors in Kill Devil Hills, according to a member of its management team. The 80,000-square-foot store, located at 1901 N. Croatan Highway, has been undergoing an extensive remodel from its...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
2023 KDH dog licenses now available

If you live in Kill Devil Hills, annual dog licenses are required for each canine over 4 months old that you own, renewable in January. The cost of a KDH dog license is $5.00 per dog (if not spayed/neutered) or $2.50 per dog (if spayed/neutered). For more information or for...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

