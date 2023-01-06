Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Manteo administrative offices closed on MLKJ Day; No commercial or solid waste collection
The Town of Manteo administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. There will be no commercial or residential solid waste collection on that day. Solid waste collection will be done on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and Thursday, January 19, 2023.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging seeks volunteers for advisory committee
The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions across the region for Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties for the Community Advisory Committee. “The purpose of this committee is to improve the quality of life and quality of care...
obxtoday.com
Two new employment opportunities available with the Town of Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills is currently accepting applications for the following two positions:. If you are interested in pursuing either of these careers, visit the Kill Devil Hills website for more information and to access an application.
obxtoday.com
CYP, Dare County Library partner to present ‘Raising Resilient Children’ seminar via Zoom
The Children & Youth Partnership for Dare County is excited to partner with the Dare County Library to present a virtual seminar, Raising Resilient Children, a Triple P (Positive Parenting Program) led by Susan Lee. This free 90-minute seminar is for parents/caregivers of children ages birth to 12 and introduces...
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo Board paves way for new Dare Youth Center
Approval follows spirited debate over new facility’s roof. At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Manteo Board of Commissioners approved, with a condition, the special use permit for the $1.7 million, 4,800 sq ft. Dare County Youth Center facility to be built at 101 N. Highway 64-264 between Agona and Fernando Streets in Manteo.
HRT OnDemand Program extended a month
Hampton Roads Transit announced a one month extension to the OnDemand Service that began on July 10, 2022.
969wsig.com
Special delivery to Sentara RHM
A special delivery was made Friday to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH. Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks. He said customers donated the items and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital. Faught stated in a news...
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
Newport News Fire Department responds to fire at Dollar General
The department believes the fire at the Warwick Blvd. Dollar General was caused by an electrical issue
Virginia Beach boil water notice lifted
Virginia Beach says the required water testing process has been completed, advisory has been lifted in all affected areas
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval for open-heart surgery program
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has been granted approval by the Virginia State Health Commissioner, Dr. Colin Greene, to offer open-heart surgery at the hospital.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Local funeral home wins Currituck Chamber award
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce has awarded Gallop Funeral Services, Inc./Gallop Memorial Chapel its 2022 Small Business of the Year with 10 or fewer employees. The ceremony was held in November at the KOA Coinjock social hall with about 100 chamber members and guests in attendance. According to Josh Bass,...
Organizations representing teachers respond to shooting at school in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Leaders of organizations that represent teachers from the local to the national level have issued statements about the tragic incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in which a 6-year-old who had brought a gun to school shot and critically wounded a teacher. Newport...
islandfreepress.org
Target, Marshalls, Rack Room slated to open in spring
This April, the first Target store in northeastern North Carolina that’s east of Greenville is expected to open its doors in Kill Devil Hills, according to a member of its management team. The 80,000-square-foot store, located at 1901 N. Croatan Highway, has been undergoing an extensive remodel from its...
Boiling water notice in effect until at least Jan. 9 following utility construction damage in VB
According to a press release, contractor work in the area of Princess Anne Road and S Independence Blvd. resulted in damage to a water valve.
Age of Newport News elementary school shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities
Military Circle Mall shop owners counting down the days until they move
Business owners at Military Circle Mall are gearing up for change. Property management company Divaris has given shops until the end of January to close.
obxtoday.com
2023 KDH dog licenses now available
If you live in Kill Devil Hills, annual dog licenses are required for each canine over 4 months old that you own, renewable in January. The cost of a KDH dog license is $5.00 per dog (if not spayed/neutered) or $2.50 per dog (if spayed/neutered). For more information or for...
Unaccounted gift card audit plays role in Chapman’s firing, sources say
During the first Portsmouth City Council meeting of the year, Councilman Bill Moody made the motion to fire Tonya Chapman.
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
