Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Paris Hilton Reacts to ‘Ridiculous’ Britney Spears Conspiracy Theory
Paris Hilton spoke out against the "absolutely ridiculous" conspiracy theories surrounding Britney Spears, who a faction of fans believes has gone missing. Over the past several weeks, fans of the pop star, 41, have speculated that she has not been in control of her Instagram account, with some suggesting that videos and images of the star have been edited.
Comments / 0