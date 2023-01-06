Read full article on original website
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
US hiring stays brisk as employers add 223,000 jobs
U.S. employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December in sign of a still-robust labor market despite Fed rate hikes.
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
Quartz
Americans are once again quitting their jobs at a growing rate
Americans wrapped up 2022 by . The overall quits rate grew in November after staying steady or declining for nine months, according to new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate climbed from 2.6% in October to 2.7% in November. Quits in the private sector...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
NBC San Diego
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
America capped off an extraordinary year for job growth, adding 223,000 positions in December
The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, capping a year of extraordinary job growth and marking the second-best year for the labor market in records that go back to 1939.
ValueWalk
US Jobs Data Gives Fed License To Keep Tightening, Wall Street Sell Off Resumes
Asia’s equity markets rise slightly, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng near six-month highs. Boost to holiday industry as 61% of people say they’re planning a holiday this year, ahead of the busiest day for bookings. Brent crude now at $79 a barrel, continuing gains on US inventory...
The US added 223,000 jobs in December, another sign there's no recession yet
In addition to the added payrolls, the US unemployment rate fell in December, changing from 3.6% to 3.5%.
Worker strikes and union elections surged in 2022 – could it mark a turning point for organized labor?
Workers have filed the most union petitions since 2015 and the number of strikes have surged, but whether this turns into a sustained increase in membership rates is still unclear.
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!
Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike
More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin have rejected the "final offer" from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment, extending their eight-month stoppage
New report: Jobs market still hot but some easing bodes well for sidestepping recession
A new jobs report released today shows unemployment notched down in December and hiring was still vibrant, but there are some signs the U.S. jobs market is cooling off. And that’s good news for the Fed and its inflation battle.
Job growth and wages slip in December but remain above Fed target
The economy added 223,000 jobs in December, a slight decrease from the previous month. Here's what that means for you.
U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.5%
The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market. The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance. The big question is whether the economy can avoid recession as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mark Zandi, chief economist...
On The Money — Jobs report spurs 2023 optimism
We dug into the first jobs report of the year that showed record low unemployment. We’ll also look at the latest congressional insider trading case to close and Southwest Airlines’ massive losses. But first, stay up to date on the rapidly changing speakership battle. Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting…
marketplace.org
Wage growth slowed in December, pleasing inflation hawks
The Federal Reserve may see glimmers of light in Friday’s jobs numbers: the slowing pace of job creation and the return of more workers to the labor force. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will definitely like the wage-related data in this report. Average hourly earnings growth slowed from 4.8% year over year in November to 4.6% in December. That’s down from a peak of 5.6% in March.
The US should break up monopolies – not punish working Americans for rising prices
Job growth and wages are slowing. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, the labor department reported on Friday – lower than the average in recent months. Average hourly wages rose by 4.6% in December, according to Friday’s report. That’s a slowdown from 4.8% in November. All this...
