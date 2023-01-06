ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quartz

Americans are once again quitting their jobs at a growing rate

Americans wrapped up 2022 by . The overall quits rate grew in November after staying steady or declining for nine months, according to new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate climbed from 2.6% in October to 2.7% in November. Quits in the private sector...
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Blogging Big Blue

Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!

Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.5%

The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market. The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance. The big question is whether the economy can avoid recession as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mark Zandi, chief economist...
The Hill

On The Money — Jobs report spurs 2023 optimism

We dug into the first jobs report of the year that showed record low unemployment. We’ll also look at the latest congressional insider trading case to close and Southwest Airlines’ massive losses.  But first, stay up to date on the rapidly changing speakership battle.   Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting…
marketplace.org

Wage growth slowed in December, pleasing inflation hawks

The Federal Reserve may see glimmers of light in Friday’s jobs numbers: the slowing pace of job creation and the return of more workers to the labor force. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will definitely like the wage-related data in this report. Average hourly earnings growth slowed from 4.8% year over year in November to 4.6% in December. That’s down from a peak of 5.6% in March.

