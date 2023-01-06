Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Weekend arrests from Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police made two separate arrests Friday. First, officers were contacted around 2:45 Friday afternoon in regards to a male calling Indian Lake Schools. The male, later identified as Bradley Clem, 37, of Lakeview, was cursing at several employees and advised them he was coming to the campus. Authorities...
Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
peakofohio.com
Mount Gilead man arrested on felony gun charge in West Liberty
A Mount Gilead man was arrested on a felony gun charge in West Liberty Saturday afternoon just after 1:30. The K9 Unit from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was stationary on Route 68, near Hickory Drive, when a Chevy Impala drove by southbound with a loud muffler. A traffic...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
K-9 called after USPS carrier reportedly robbed in Huber Heights
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Saturday. The Huber Heights Police Department says police were called to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney in Huber Heights at 10:10 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a USPS carrier was delivering mail when they were reportedly robbed. Authorities […]
Mercer County Sheriff announces intent to retire
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Grey started in law enforcement in 1980 and was elected sheriff in 2000. He is currently finishing his 6th term, which is set to end on Jan. 5, 2025.
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
Opening date released for Miamisburg Kroger after vandalism
“We are excited to bring a Full, Fresh and Friendly experience to the Miamisburg community with the opening of the new store on January 27," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to providing additional details about the grand opening weekend celebration soon.”
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
‘There’s not a reason for stuff like that;’ Postal worker robbed, Huber Heights Police investigating
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are looking for man they say robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint Saturday morning. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Huber Heights; police investigating. Officers responded to the area of Mt. Whitney Road and Taylorsville Road around 10:00 a.m. News Center...
2 semi-trailers and box truck filled at Styrofoam recycling event in Centerville
CENTERVILLE — Montgomery County Environmental Services teamed with the city of Centerville to help recycle Styrofoam Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Styrofoam recycling scheduled for today in Centerville. At least 530 cars turned and filled two semi-trailers and a box truck, the county said in a social media post. “Thank you,...
NBC4 Columbus
Arrest made 18 months after fatal shooting at motorcycle club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred 18 months ago in North Central Columbus. Columbus police arrested Christian Houchins, 30, for the alleged murder of 65-year-old Robert Jordan as well as injuring a 45-year-old woman in the parking lot of Flames Motorcycle Club on Sigsbee Avenue.
