LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The day after a fire destroyed the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn, the owners say they hope to rebuild. On Wednesday, the lot was full of piles of rubble where the restaurant once stood. One of the owners has said they are working with their insurance company to figure out what is next for the property, the business, and their employees.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO