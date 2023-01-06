ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald

Rate the Trade: LeBron James to the Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James cannot be traded this season, but there are some who believe he could seek a departure as early as this summer. The Lakers have begun turning things around as of late, but still sitting at the 12th seed, Los Angeles is on the outside of the play-in picture.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Singles Out Developing LA Rookie’s Standout Attributes

With a whopping three veteran wings unavailable (Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr.) in addition to technical power forward LeBron James and All-Star center Anthony Davis, your Los Angeles Lakers gave 19-year-old rookie second round draft pick Max Christie got his first NBA start in a hard-fought eventual 122-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Shares Hot Take About LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have had some legendary battles with LeBron James over the years, but that has not stopped Draymond Green from consistently sharing high praise for the Lakers star. In his first podcast episode after a long break, Green made sure to share some more praise for James, and this time it came in the form of a hot take.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Three LA Trade Candidates From A Stacked Nuggets Team

Let me just say right off the bat that finding workable trade deals between your Los Angeles Lakers and the class of the West, the Denver Nuggets, is going to be difficult for a few different reasons. It is typically difficult for two semi-rivals with similar objectives (i.e. to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton

The Houston Texans seem to be pursuing all possibilities in the search for their new head coach, following the firing of Lovie Smith on Sunday night. Houston had already requested interviews with various top assistants and up-and-comers across the NFL, including Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
TAMPA, FL

