Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
New COVID variant emerges in U.S. as surge rises in 10 Chicago Black zip codes
A holiday surge in COVID-19 cases continues to rise in 10 Chicago Black neighborhoods as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks a new Omicron sub-variant that has emerged in parts of the U.S. Known as XBB.1.5, the sub-variant has caused 40.5 percent of cases in the United States...
Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village
Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
xrock1039.com
Portage/Ogden Dunes South Shore Station Temporary Relocation
In Porter County, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line announces the temporary relocation of the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop effective Monday, January 9, 2023, until the project’s completion in spring 2024. As passengers continue to be bused between Carroll Avenue-Michigan City and Gary Metro Center stations, the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop will be located in the recently completed south parking lot; the entrance is off Stagecoach Road.
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage Council exploring chicken ordinance
Portage residents could soon be allowed to own chickens. City council member Scott Williams says the council's ordinance committee has begun exploring the issue, after a resident made the request. "We're going to look at some other city ordinances. I know Valparaiso does have an ordinance that does allow for chickens within the city limits, so we're going to, again, discuss that a little bit further," Williams said during Tuesday's council meeting.
WNDU
Access to immediate care returns in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County is getting ready to welcome a brand-new immediate care center to the St. Joseph Plymouth Medical Center. This comes months after the closing of the county’s previous immediate care center. “Well, we haven’t been able to have an immediate care open for multiple...
22 WSBT
Restaurant replaces Heavenly Goat Brewing Co., hopes to help move community forward
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — There's a new restaurant in Granger, at a location that was the scene of a deadly shooting less than two years ago. The building was notably known as the Heavenly Goat Brewing Co. It's been more than 18-months since shots rang out in this building's...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Governor's budget proposal calls for almost $10 million for Gary Airport fuel facility
Governor Eric Holcomb is asking the General Assembly to invest in the Gary/Chicago International Airport. "We'll be looking to support Gary, Indiana, but Gary Airport's cargo development projects," Holcomb said while presenting his 2023 Next Level Agenda on Wednesday. Holcomb's proposed budget includes about $9.8 million to build an on-site...
News Now Warsaw
US Steel Corp. latest to announce layoffs
GARY — United States Steel Corporation in Gary has announced the layoff of 244 people. The announcement was issued on a state website that tracks layoffs. That’s the fourth announcement in the past five weeks. All told, more than 630 people lost their jobs in that time period.
WNDU
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Pastor who founded one of the largest African American churches in the state retires
CHICAGO — The founder of one of the largest African American churches in Illinois gave his final sermon. Rev. James Meeks retired as the pastor of Salem Baptist Church on Sunday. But the former state senator said he isn’t done working for Chicago. Sunday was also the 38th anniversary since Meeks founded the church. “We […]
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3
Cook County property owners will have an extra month to pay their First Installment property taxes this year, and their bills are already available online. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 5189 into law last month making Monday, April 3, 2023, the new due date. Property taxes are mailed twice a year. First Installment bills are usually due on March 1, and are 55% of the previous year’s total amount.
abc57.com
Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while it lasts
Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
