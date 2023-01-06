Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
How to Grow Austrian Pine
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Austrian Pine. Austrian Pine is resilient in poor mountain soils where alkaline conditions persist. It is remarkably tolerant of hot and cold wind and is a crucial component in privacy and windbreaks. Adapts well to dry conditions in the West, both in semi-desert and mountain foothill regions where soils are thin and skimpy. Makes a graceful single specimen for front yards, parks, or expansive estate-sized landscapes.
Prescribe Burn Planned in Prescott Basin
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received and hold a prescribe burn to burn piles of debris in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, as favorable weather conditions allow.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
Prescott Valley Offers Still Life Drawing Class
Come draw with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation at the new Still Life Drawing Class. Prescott Valley Arts and Culuture invites you to practice your observation and drawing skills with this fun themed drawing class on Monday nights from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on January 23, 30, February 6, 13. This...
Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?
Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
Prescott Courthouse Square Turns Blue Tonight
On Monday night, January 9, 2023, for three nights, the Prescott Courthouse Square will turn blue in honor of National Law Enforcement. The more than 90 Courthouse Plaza trees that are decorated with lights for the holidays will be switched to blue starting January 9th and will remain blue for three nights in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Arizona Women’s Forum in Prescott Highlights Power of Example
Aspiring women need role models; successful women want to share their expertise; and every woman appreciates a community of like minds to draw wisdom and strength. Ideas, insights, and stories will bond and inspire women of all ages this month, when the Yavapai College Foundation and the American Association of University Women’s Prescott Chapter present the Arizona Women’s Forum, Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 9, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Stuck rock climber rescued from Sedona spire
Coconino County emergency personnel rescued a stuck rock climber from a spire in Sedona Sunday. According to the county sheriff’s office, five climbers were attempting the Queen Victoria Spire off Schnebly Hill Road when the leg of a 25-year-old woman in the group became wedged in a crack during their ascent.
Yavapai College Sedona/Verde Valley Releases OLLI Schedule
Wait until you see the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Yavapai College in Sedona/Verde Valley (OLLI) winter class schedule! Several new facilitators have been added, and they’re contributing exciting new topics. Download the new catalog at www.yc.edu/OLLISedonaVerde. You’ll find just the right classes for you!. According to OLLI...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
Yavapai College Announces 1st Baccalaureate Degree
Yavapai College has announced the launch of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. The announcement was made at a press conference held today at the YC Prescott Campus. The degree will begin enrolling this April for classes that start in the fall semester of 2023. Tags: Yavapai College, bachelor...
December Prescott Valley Community Development Report
The Prescott Valley Community Development Department released the December 2022 monthly staff report featuring 247 new permits across both commercial and residential. The following is a quick overview. TypeValuationAmount (Permits) Commercial Addition (6)$2,435,000$15,827.14. Commercial Electrical (2)$1,000$124.39. Commercial Plumbing (2)$4,750$8,550.54. Commercial Re-Roof (1)$9,169$130.70. Commercial Sign (3)$25,830$901.71. Commercial Zoning (3)$34,825$132.70. Commercial New...
Silver Alert issued for Maricopa County man with medical conditions
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Maricopa County ma with a medical condition, authorities said early Monday. Eldon Wallace, 82, has not been seen since around 1 p.m. Sunday, when he left home in Morristown, about 43 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, on his motorcycle, the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City Hall offices at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed in observance of...
Treasures await at Thieves Flea Market
Whether it’s looking for an eclectic home accessory, trying to track down the last piece in a collection or trying to get ahead of the next fashion trend, there’s a good chance it can be done at Thieves Market. Hosted the first Saturday of the month from October...
A Battle Between Bradshaw and Prescott Basketball Teams
In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD recaps games between the Bradshaw Mountain Bears and Prescott High School boys and girls basketball teams. TD also covers last week’s games for the Chino Valley Cougars, ERAU Eagles, and Yavapai College...
Texas Tenors Perform at Prescott’s YCPAC
They captured hearts on America’s Got Talent, then rode their roof-raising voices to international stardom!. Now, these three remarkable singers are returning to Prescott with generous helpings of classic songs, country, pop, and cowboy charm. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is proud to present the return of The Texas Tenors, Friday night, January 20, at 7 p.m.
Cottonwood Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Cottonwood. City of Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed on January 16, 2023, in observance of...
