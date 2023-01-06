Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Austrian Pine. Austrian Pine is resilient in poor mountain soils where alkaline conditions persist. It is remarkably tolerant of hot and cold wind and is a crucial component in privacy and windbreaks. Adapts well to dry conditions in the West, both in semi-desert and mountain foothill regions where soils are thin and skimpy. Makes a graceful single specimen for front yards, parks, or expansive estate-sized landscapes.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO