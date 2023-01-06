Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Three Boys Basketball Games On Monday Night Card
A light but interesting schedule this evening in Boys High School Basketball. Manitowoc Lincoln plays a weather makeup at JFK Fieldhouse against Green Bay Southwest. The Ships and Trojans FRCC contest was originally scheduled for Thursday, December 22nd. Also happening tonight is a nonconference battle matching Two Rivers and Green...
seehafernews.com
1968 Ships State Champs Return For Alumni Night
Ships pride was on full display Friday night at a packed JFK Fieldhouse. Members of the Manitowoc Lincoln 1968 State championship team were honored during halftime of the varsity game with Notre Dame. Ed Fleener was the head coach of that undefeated Shipbuilders squad that beat Beloit Memorial in the...
seehafernews.com
Ships Gymnasts Compete At Mequon Invite
Manitowoc Lincoln placed 7th over the weekend in a 12-school Girls Gymnastics Invite hosted by Mequon Homestead. Coach Jacque Bartow’s squad tallied 117.8 points in the meet, which was won by Hartford Union with a score of 138.8. The top performer for the Ships was sophomore Erin Borchardt who...
seehafernews.com
Four Arrested at Packers/Lions Game
The Green Bay Police Department was rather busy last night at Lambeau Field. A total of 46 calls for service were reported, which is tied for the second most this season. The only game where more calls came in was the November 11th game against the Dallas Cowboys where 51 were reported.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Midwest Snocross Hartford Race | By Steve Sweeney
January 8, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing reached new heights this weekend as Midwest Snocross Series completed its second-ever Hartford Race. Midwest Snocross Inc. President Dan Schmitz said the Hartford Race reached a record 194 racers on Saturday, which was also a circuit record. Schmitz...
seehafernews.com
Prepare for Upcoming Marathons with Prevea Pints & Pointers
Those planning to run the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, Eau Claire Marathon, or other events this spring will benefit from a series of free events designed to enhance race training and preparation. Prevea Pints & Pointers is a free virtual educational series that features expert speakers who offer tips and...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The mood at Lambeau Field
Temperatures warming up through Monday. Includes your game day forecast.
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay to be honored with CTIA Wireless Foundation 2022 Climate Changemaker Award
CTIA Wireless Foundation has announced that UW Green Bay is one of their 2022 Climate Changemaker Award recipients. This award is given annually to researchers and organizations using wireless technology to address climate change. The award includes a $25,000 grant, which will be used to showcase the innovative work being...
seehafernews.com
Jeanette L. Mrotek
Jeanette “Jenie” L. Mrotek, age 92 years young, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home. She was born January 4, 1931 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Julia (Nedvecki) Pozorski. Jenie attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1948. On September 23, 1950, she married Joseph S. Mrotek at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2017. She was employed with Mirro Aluminum until her retirement, then worked at Rex Clean. Jenie was a woman of many talents, and was an excellent seamstress, both professionally and at home. In her younger years, she bowled in Manitowoc Leagues and also enjoyed deer hunting. She loved playing and watching Wisconsin sports teams, and was active in playing baseball and volleyball well into her 70’s. Jenie enjoyed camping all of her life, and when her grandchildren were younger, would take them all on a two-week camping trip every year. She was a great cook and baker, and would provide her family with homemade desserts at every meal. Jenie also enjoyed cross-stitch, and playing sheepshead with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish also a past member of the rosary and altar society of St. Mary’s. Above all, she loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan, as she attended all of their sporting events. Jenie was very active, independent, and energetic up until her last day. Every year for the last 72 years, Jenie hosted the family Christmas party, which was a fun time for all. She will be missed for her great sense of humor and her love of having a good time.
seehafernews.com
Kathryn L. Kubec
Kathryn L. “Kathy” Kubec, age 79 of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. Kathy was born in Chicago, IL on January 8, 1943. She graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1961, then furthered her education to earn her certified nursing assistant certificate. Kathy worked as a CNA for many years at the Hamilton Memorial Home and the Two Rivers Community Hospital. On June 17, 1961, she married Donald J. Kubec at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Mishicot. He preceded her in death April 24, 2017. Kathy was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. She was devoted to her very strong faith, which she always instilled in her children.
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
seehafernews.com
No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire
A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers School District Getting the Details Ready for L.B. Clarke Middle School Project
The Two Rivers Public School District is getting all of the details worked out for the renovation project at L.B. Clarke Middle School. The project was made possible thanks to the voters, who passed a $38.7 million referendum during the November election. Superintendent Diane Johnson was on WOMT’s Be My...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s...
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green Bay
Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
WBAY Green Bay
Popular Green Bay summer music festival is moving to new location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After three years on Green Bay’s city deck - and one year virtual due to the pandemic - Rock the Dock 2023 will be held in De Pere’s Voyager Park. The event coordinator says with the growth of the festival that this location will provide more space for bigger crowds and their drone show and their robotic competition.
