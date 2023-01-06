Jeanette “Jenie” L. Mrotek, age 92 years young, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home. She was born January 4, 1931 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Julia (Nedvecki) Pozorski. Jenie attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1948. On September 23, 1950, she married Joseph S. Mrotek at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2017. She was employed with Mirro Aluminum until her retirement, then worked at Rex Clean. Jenie was a woman of many talents, and was an excellent seamstress, both professionally and at home. In her younger years, she bowled in Manitowoc Leagues and also enjoyed deer hunting. She loved playing and watching Wisconsin sports teams, and was active in playing baseball and volleyball well into her 70’s. Jenie enjoyed camping all of her life, and when her grandchildren were younger, would take them all on a two-week camping trip every year. She was a great cook and baker, and would provide her family with homemade desserts at every meal. Jenie also enjoyed cross-stitch, and playing sheepshead with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish also a past member of the rosary and altar society of St. Mary’s. Above all, she loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan, as she attended all of their sporting events. Jenie was very active, independent, and energetic up until her last day. Every year for the last 72 years, Jenie hosted the family Christmas party, which was a fun time for all. She will be missed for her great sense of humor and her love of having a good time.

