Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative oneVictorFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
Gov. DeSantis Appoints Conservative Activist to Florida School Board To Remove 'Woke' Teachings From School CurriculumToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
Related
Man arrested following hatchet attack, Manatee deputies say
A 32-year-old wanted on an attempted murder charge was arrested Sunday, roughly one week after authorities said he attacked a man with a hatchet during a dispute over a cellphone.
Child, woman shot at Clearwater apartment complex, authorities say
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A child and woman were shot at an apartment complex Sunday in Clearwater, authorities say. Around 6:30 p.m., Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue arrived at the apartment complex on Fairwood Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting, the city of Clearwater said in a news release.
17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after. Gayle's family was left devastated.
Woman And Child Shot In Clearwater Domestic Incident
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue at 6:30 this evening. Two victims were taken to local hospitals — an adult and a child\, according to
fox13news.com
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
‘We got one pig in custody’: Hillsborough County deputies reunite lost pet with its owner
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an adorable suspect: a pet pig that escaped from its home.
Pasco Sheriff: Missing 16-Year-Old Nazia Acevedo Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with locating a missing-endangered 16-year-old, who fled from a disabled vehicle on Saturday afternoon. Nazia Acevedo is 5’5″
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
iontb.com
Mother killed and her daughter injured in shooting at Clearwater apartment complex
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The incident occurred at the Genesis apartment complex located at 631 Fairwood Avenue in Clearwater. Officers arriving on-scene located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The first...
TPD: Man found with gunshot wounds on Tampa street
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in Tampa, authorities say. The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that they located the man in the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue. He was reportedly taken to Tampa General Hospital by Tampa...
Two Children Shot, 12-Year-Old Child Killed At A Home In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is conducting an investigation on the 2600 block of E 111th Ave. According to police, on Sunday, just before 2 PM, officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they located one victim,
Police: Man shot after getting into fight at St. Pete basketball courts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday at a park in St. Petersburg. At around 8:15 p.m., authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street North and found a man, who is described as in his 30's, shot, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
St. Petersburg Police Investigating Shooting At Fossil Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. According to investigators, at about 8:15 PM Sunday, police were called to Fossil Park, 6635 Dr. MLK St. N., for shots fired. The victim, a man in his 30s,
cw34.com
Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.
fox13news.com
Teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County found safe, deputies say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a missing, endangered 16-year-old who fled from a disabled car on Saturday in the area of I-75 and SR-56 has been safely located. No additional details were provided.
fox13news.com
HCSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shots ring out during an argument in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting between two relatives. According to investigators, two men got into a verbal dispute around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville on Friday. The argument escalated and both men were...
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
10NEWS
Arraignment set for 17-year-old connected to 2 deaths
The gunman, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, knew Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. They believe the Lofton was targeted.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 5