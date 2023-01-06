ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

10 Tampa Bay

17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after. Gayle's family was left devastated.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
RIVERVIEW, FL
iontb.com

Mother killed and her daughter injured in shooting at Clearwater apartment complex

Officers from the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The incident occurred at the Genesis apartment complex located at 631 Fairwood Avenue in Clearwater. Officers arriving on-scene located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The first...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TPD: Man found with gunshot wounds on Tampa street

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in Tampa, authorities say. The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that they located the man in the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue. He was reportedly taken to Tampa General Hospital by Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
