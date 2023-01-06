ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 7

Mariana Ramos
3d ago

put spikes entrance of the highway do not enter so like that they don't get too far the tires get flat and the car doesn't go too far and go kill somebody on the highway I would suggest something like that

WTNH

Capitol to reopen after state representative’s death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state office complex in Hartford is reopening on Monday after being closed a few days last week to mourn the loss of a state representative. Middletown State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell last week. The State Capitol closed on Thursday […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in Clinton fire

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was evaluated for having minor burns following a residential fire Sunday morning in Clinton, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 5:20 a.m. to the fire, located on Nod Road. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The fire marshal has not yet determined the cause […]
CLINTON, CT
mainepublic.org

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail

After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
OLD LYME, CT
NBC Connecticut

Troopers Warn Residents of Phone Scam

Troopers from Connecticut State Police are warning residents about a scam where the fraudsters spoof the Troop's phone number. According to state police, their Troop's phone number will show up on the caller ID and the fraudster will say you have an arrest warrant. After that, they will demand money and bank information over the phone to "take care of it."
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels

Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
CONNECTICUT STATE

