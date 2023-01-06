Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
travel2next.com
21 National Parks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 8, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines House committees feature more women, minorities as leaders Teachers taking alternate route to classroom may leave faster Top stories you may have missed in 2022 Culture Former Uber driver: Giving rider kidney ‘easiest decision’ Mt. Pleasant’s Matt Auerbach named Eagles fan of 2022 Maggie ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
Man, woman arrested in Texas for Montgomery County murder
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were arrested in Texas Friday in connection to a murder last month in Norristown according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, and Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, both of Norristown, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Harris County, Texas for second-degree murder, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and other charges in relation to the death of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona, 23, of Woodhaven, N.Y.Norristown police went to the area of Stony Creek Office Center on Dec. 17 after reports of a man dead under the Stony Creek...
delawarepublic.org
State lawmaker proposes stricter penalties for landlords who neglect key repairs
One of the first bills Delaware’s General Assembly will see this session would pressure landlords to repair dangerous defects in rental housing by allowing tenants to pay rent to the court until repairs are made. Delaware’s landlord-tenant act sets the basic principle that landlords shouldn’t receive full rent payments...
WOKV
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys
Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
Former Delaware State Trooper Sentenced To 6 Months Prison For Civil Rights Violation
Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware’s gas price spike biggest in nation
Winter weather is being blamed for the recent spike in gasoline prices that hit Delaware drivers the hardewt. Delaware led the nation with its spike in gas prices, AAA reported. The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases were: Delaware (33 cents), Florida (30 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Michigan (21 cents),...
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Will Serve Six Months In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced Thursday that former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, Merrell...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Delaware
Delaware is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Delaware!
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
BET
Florida Governor Insists State Universities and Colleges Prove They’re Not Promoting “Trendy Ideology” On Campus
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began his second term in office this week. During his inauguration speech, he took aim again at what he called “trendy ideology” on college campuses. The Florida politician has requested that state colleges and universities give over information about the funding they are allocating to initiatives centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory.
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
delawaretoday.com
Where to Find Fresh Juice, Smoothies & Açai Bowls in Delaware
If you’re looking for a quick, healthy bite or a vitamin-packed drink, find juice, smoothies, açai bowls and more at Delaware’s smoothie shops. This juice and smoothie joint prides itself on using natural, fresh fruits in its healthy and delicious creations. Smoothies and bowls come in a wide range of flavors and each has a fun, music-themed name. The menu offers classics like the “Duet” smoothie, which features strawberry juice, yogurt, strawberries and bananas. For something different, try the “Grunge” smoothie with strawberry and mango juice, kale, yogurt, peaches and mangos. There are also dairy-free smoothie choices, açai power bowls, and build-your-own fresh fruit and veggie juices.
WMDT.com
Local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish Mikes
DOVER, Del. – A recent fight at Irish Mikes has the town yet again considering closing the establishment. One local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish mikes to stop community violence. “The problem is city council wants to do things in their way, they’re not following protocol they’re not even following precedented situations from situations in the past,” says Chelle Paul, Founder of Divided We Fall of Delaware.
$400G GoFundMe Scam: NJ Woman Serving Federal Time Gets 3-Year State Sentence
UPDATE: A woman who helped pull a notorious scam that conned 14,000 GoFundMe donors nationwide was nearly 150 miles away when a judge in South Jersey sentenced her to a plea-bargained three years in state prison on Friday, Jan. 6. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown will be released in July...
wdiy.org
After Tying Its Record for Highway Deaths in 2022, Delaware Cracks Down on Speeders
Delaware state police will start 2023 with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022. WHYY’s Johnny Perez-Gonzalez reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/7/23)
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
