Cañon City-based Winery at Holy Cross Abbey brings home gold, silver, and bronze medals from America’s premier wine competition. The Jefferson Cup Invitational recently celebrated its twenty-third year as the only competition that honors the best of the best among wineries from all of America’s wine regions. The November 18, 2022 competition saw wines from 25 states compete, including those from Cañon City’s Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO